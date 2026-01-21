Dallas Renegades Add Oklahoma Standout Drake Stoops to Roster

Published on January 20, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Dallas Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The Dallas Renegades have announced the addition of former Oklahoma standout Drake Stoops to their roster. Stoops is set to join the team when training camp opens next month, bringing his proven playmaking ability and experience to the Renegades' lineup.

Stoops, son of former Renegades head coach Bob Stoops went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft and signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent. He spent the 2024 season on the Rams' practice squad. At the University of Oklahoma, he established himself as one of the most reliable receivers in program history, finishing his career among the school's all-time leaders in receptions while serving as a team captain and earning Academic All-Big 12 honors multiple times. Known for his precise route running and sure hands, Stoops was a key contributor to multiple Big 12 championship teams and bowl appearances.







