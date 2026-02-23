Kings Kick off Training Camp

Published on February 23, 2026

Louisville Kings News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - Today, the Louisville Kings will kick off training camp. For the next four weeks, the coaching staff will be evaluating up to 64 players and will eventually narrow down to 50 players for the final roster.

The full coaching staff joined Head Coach Chris Redman a few days prior to the players arriving to begin preparations for the upcoming season.

Offense

Steve Logan, Offensive Coordinator - Steve Logan enters his first season as offensive coordinator, bringing more than 50 years of coaching experience across the high school, college, and professional ranks. A former head coach at Hutchinson Community College and East Carolina, Logan has also held assistant roles in the SEC, ACC, NFL, NFL Europe, and, most recently, the AAF.

Tony Banks, Wide Receivers - Tony Banks enters his first season as wide receivers coach after a 10-year NFL career highlighted by being a PFWA All-Rookie selection and Super Bowl XXXV champion. A former Michigan State standout and second-round draft pick, Banks transitioned into coaching at the high school level and now makes his professional coaching debut.

Jeff Jagodzinski, Tight Ends - Jeff Jagodzinski enters his first season as tight ends coach, bringing more than 40 years of coaching experience across the college and professional levels. A former Boston College head coach who led the Eagles to a 20-8 record, a bowl victory, and back-to-back division titles, Jagodzinski has also coached in the NFL and multiple spring leagues throughout his extensive career.

Breno Giacomini, Offensive Line - Breno Giacomini enters his first season as offensive line coach after an 11-year NFL career that included a Super Bowl XLVIII title with Seattle. A former Louisville standout and second-team All-Big East selection, Giacomini now returns to lead the Kings' offensive line in his first year on the sidelines.

Defense

Jamie Sharper, Defensive Coordinator - Jamie Sharper enters his first season as defensive coordinator after a standout nine-year NFL career that included a Super Bowl XXXV title with the Ravens and a league-leading 166 tackles with the Texans in 2003. A former first-team All-ACC linebacker at Virginia, Sharper transitioned into coaching in 2016 and most recently helped lead the DC Defenders to a UFL championship in 2025.

Brad Jackson, Linebackers - Brad Jackson enters his first season as linebackers coach, marking his coaching debut after a Super Bowl XXXV championship run with the Ravens. A former two-sport standout at Cincinnati and third-round NFL Draft pick, Jackson also enjoyed a post-playing career in broadcasting before stepping onto the sidelines.

Chris McAlister, Defensive Backs - Chris McAlister enters his first season as defensive backs coach following an elite playing career that included unanimous All-American honors at Arizona and a Super Bowl championship during an 11-year NFL tenure. A ninth overall draft pick and longtime Ravens standout, McAlister finished his pro career with 26 interceptions and now makes his coaching debut.

Player roster for training camp is attached. The team will be practicing at Pennington Stadium, while living in Arlington, Texas. The Kings will be in Louisville before for their first game on March 27 at 8 PM ET at Lynn Family Stadium.

Single-game tickets, season tickets, groups, and theme night packages are available now at Kings Ticket Central.







