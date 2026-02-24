Hometown Hero Takes the Helm

Published on February 24, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, TX - From a legendary career at the University of Louisville to now leading the Louisville Kings, the hometown hero is back. One of the UFL's newest franchises brings Chris Redman home, this time to deliver from the sidelines.

After growing up and playing high school football in Louisville, Redman starred at the University of Louisville from 1995-1999, emerging as one of the most iconic figures in program history. He finished his career as the Division I leader in completions and attempts (1,679), while his 12,746 passing yards ranked third all-time at the conclusion of his collegiate tenure.

Redman still holds numerous single-game, single-season, and career passing records at Louisville and was inducted into the Louisville Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014. He went on to be selected in the third round of the NFL Draft and later earned a Super Bowl ring as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

After stepping away from football following his playing career, Redman returned to the sidelines at the high school level in 2023. Now, he takes on a new challenge, leading the inaugural season of the Louisville Kings.

The buzz in the city is already building.

"People around town have a buzz right now about this football team," said Redman. "There are some great players that are going to play and represent Louisville this spring."

The excitement is justified. Louisville boasts an intriguing roster ready to compete, from a stacked quarterback room featuring Jason Bean and Chandler Rogers to NFL talent spread across the lineup.

Redman and his staff have assembled a group prepared to take center stage in the franchise's first season. Fans showed their enthusiasm at the team's recent fan fest, signaling that professional football has found a home in Louisville.

By bringing Redman back, the Kings have created more than a headline - they have created a connection. The hometown hero returns not only to win football games, but to advance players' careers, lead with purpose, and represent his city on a new stage.

"For me, being here and formerly playing ball here, this is my home and being able to represent my city gets me really fired up," Redman remarked.







