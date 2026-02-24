United Football League to Revolutionize the Game with Four-Point Field Goal for 2026 Spring Season

Published on February 24, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The United Football League today announced its rules changes for the upcoming 2026 season, which kicks off on Friday, March 27. Continuously striving to deliver a more exciting, fast-paced game on the field, the UFL will revolutionize the game by introducing the four-point field goal for attempts made from 60 yards and beyond and banning the Tush Push.

In addition, the UFL will feature one foot inbounds and no punts within the opponent's 50-yard line rules, as well as revolutionary overtime guidelines.

"The UFL exists to innovate. If we're not making the game more exciting and fan-focused, we're not doing our job," said UFL Co-Owner Mike Repole. "These rule changes make football faster, more dynamic, and more exciting for the fans."

The UFL is making changes in the following areas:

Standard Game Rules: Four-Point Field Goals, One Foot In Bounds, Red Zone Penalities

-

Four-Point Field Goal: Any successful field goal kick from 60 yards or further will be worth four points. -

One Foot In Bounds: The UFL will require only one foot in bounds for a legal catch, adopting NCAA rules to increase passing and scoring and potentially enhance player safety. -

Red Zone Penalties: The UFL will reinstitute the rule of half the distance to the goal for penalties committed in the Red Zone, which reverts back to current NFL rules.

Tush Push

-

Elimination of Tush Push: The league has eliminated the Tush Push, a play in which after the quarterback takes the snap, he immediately drives forward as the offensive line surges and is assisted by additional players behind him who physically push him forward into the surging offensive line.

Punting and Field Position

-

No Punting Inside The 50-Yard Line: No punts will be allowed from anywhere inside the 50-yard line (+49-yard line and in). This rule does not apply after the two-minute warning of either half. -

Once the ball is made ready for play inside the 50-yard line, a team cannot punt even if a subsequent penalty or loss of yardage moves the ball behind the 50. -

If the ball is on the 50-yard line, a team may punt the ball.

Overtime: Three Attempts Per Team

-

Three Attempts: Teams will alternate attempts from the five-yard line. -

If after three attempts for each team the tie has not been broken, the teams will alternate attempts until there is a winner. -

The home team will have the choice to go on offense or defense first. -

A coin toss will be implemented in lieu of home team choice.

Points After Touchdown

-

Three PAT Options: Teams will have three scrimmage play options to elect their point-after-touchdown attempt, plus a new one-point kick option: -

One-Point Conversion: 33-yard field goal -

Two-Point Conversion: Ball placed at the two-yard line. -

Three-Point Conversion: Ball placed at the eight-yard line.

Coin Toss

-

Standard Coin Toss Before Start of Game and Overtime: The league will use a standard coin toss before the start of the game and prior to overtime. The visiting team will have the opportunity to call heads or tails and the winning team based on the outcome will then get the first choice. In previous seasons, the home team made the decision.

New Kickoff Rules

-

Kickoff Line: The ball will be kicked off from the 30-yard line. -

Kickoff Team: The 10 remaining players on the kickoff team will line up at the receiving team's 45-yard line (Previously, the kickoff team lined up at the 40-yard line). -

Receiving Team Zone: The receiving team's set up zone will stretch from its 40-yard line to the 35-yard line and must have at least nine players in that zone. (Previously, it was the 35-yard line to the 30-yard line.) -

Landing Zone: The landing zone will be from the receiving team's 20-yard line to the goal line. The ball must reach the landing zone or it will be spotted at the 40-yard line. -

Out of Bounds: If the ball travels out of bounds, it will be spotted at the 40-yard line. -

Touchback Spots: There will be two touchback spots - the 40-yard line for balls kicked into the end zone, and the 20-yard-line for balls that hit in the landing zone and then enter the endzone. (Previously, it was the 35-yard line for balls kicked into the end zone).







