DC Defenders Open Training Camp

Published on February 23, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The DC Defenders open training camp today as they begin preparations to defend their 2025 UFL championship. Over the next four weeks, the coaching staff will evaluate up to 64 players competing for roster spots, carefully assessing performance, versatility, and consistency on and off the field. The competition will culminate in the selection of 50 players who will earn a place on the active roster when the season kicks off on March 28.

Head Coach Shannon Harris returns nearly his entire coaching staff, fresh off their 2025 UFL Championship victory.

Full Coaching Roster:

Fred Kaiss, Offensive Coordinator: The 2025 UFL Assistant Coach of the Year, Kaiss, who helped lead the DC Defenders to the 2025 UFL Championship, returns as the team's offensive coordinator, a role that he has held since 2023. During his coaching career, he has served on the offensive side of the ball in various coaching positions with Alcorn State University (2015-17), Alabama State University (2011-14), Tennessee State University (206-09), Hampton University (2001-05), Alabama A&M University (2000), Tennessee State University (1997-99), and Southern University (1993-95).

Brian Braswell, Offensive Line - Braswell is an experienced Offensive Line Coach currently leading the front line for the DC Defenders in the UFL. With a coaching career spanning over 15 years, he has established a reputation for developing elite talent across the NFL, XFL, and collegiate levels, most notably during a successful four-year stint at the University of Maryland. His professional resume includes five seasons in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, as well as specialized work with the St. Louis Battlehawks. A former standout lineman at Hampton University, Braswell is widely recognized for his technical expertise in pass protection and his ability to mentor prospects into NFL-caliber starters.

David Johnson, Quarterbacks - Returning for his fourth season with the Defenders, Johnson last year assisted Coach Harris with the quarterback position, transforming talent on the squad into champions. A former quarterback at Edward Waters University, he began his coaching career at South Oak Cliff High School, helping guide the team to two state titles and mentoring an MVP quarterback. Having also served as a video assistant for the Defenders, Johnson combines deep knowledge and insight to help drive an explosive DC offense..

Andre Simmons, Wide Receivers - Andre Simmons is the wide receivers coach for the DC Defenders, who recently secured the 2025 UFL Championship. A standout athlete from Blackville-Hilda High School, Simmons was a two-time JUCO All-American at Independence Community College before continuing his collegiate career at the University of Colorado and Southwestern Oklahoma State. After a professional playing stint, he transitioned to coaching, serving as a pass game coordinator for his high school alma mater and as a wide receivers coach at Independence CC before joining the professional ranks with the Defenders in 2025.

Blake Williams, Defensive Coordinator - A graduate of Princeton University where he was four-year letterman at defensive back, Williams returns as defensive coordinator for the DC Defenders after helping to lead the team to the 2025 UFL Championship. Prior to being named defensive coordinator, Williams was the team's interim defensive coordinator. The son of former NFL Head Coach Gregg Williams, he was a defensive assistant for the NFL's New York Jets (2019-20) and a defensive coach for Cleveland Browns (2017-18). In 2012, he served as the defensive coordinator for the St. Louis Rams (2012). Williams was also on the defensive staffs for the New Orleans Saints (2009-11), Jacksonville Jaguars (2008) and Washington Redskins (2006-07). With the Saints In 2009, he contributed to the team's Super Bowl XLIV championship.

Vernon Dean, Defensive Backs - Dean is the defensive backs coach for the DC Defenders, bringing a championship pedigree to the UFL after a decorated seven-season NFL career as a cornerback. A two-time Super Bowl champion with the Washington Redskins (XVII, XXII), Dean transitioned into coaching with a resume that includes stints with the Kansas City Chiefs and several collegiate programs. Since joining the Defenders in 2022, he has been a cornerstone of the defensive staff, leveraging his extensive professional experience to develop one of the league's most formidable secondaries.

Jerod Kruse, Special Teams/Linebacker - Kruse is an accomplished football coach who served as the Special Teams Coordinator and Secondary Coach at Tennessee State University. With over two decades of experience spanning the NFL, NCAA, and NAIA levels, Kruse's career highlights include a tenure as the Head Coach at William Jewell College- where he was named the 2014 GLVC Coach of the Year- and coaching roles with the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. In addition to his on-field leadership, he has influenced the sport digitally as a scheme consultant for the EA Sports Madden and College Football franchises.

The Defenders will practice at Southlake Carroll Dragon stadium in Southlake, TX, while they stay in the UFL HUB located in Arlington, TX.

DC's first home game takes place at Audi Field on Saturday, April 11, at 12:00 p.m. ET, when they welcome the Houston Gamblers. The home opener will feature a "DEFEND THE DISTRICT: CHAMPIONS CELEBRATION," recognizing the champions, celebrating the local community and encouraging all fans to participate in the "Red Out" game. ESPN will be covering the game to report if the rumors are true that the "Beer Snake" has returned to the nation's capital.

Single game tickets will be available to the public on Monday, February 2, starting at 11:00 a.m.

ET. Season ticket packages start at just $100 and include the best seats, at the best prices and the most benefits.

Fans may access information about Season, Group and Suite ticket packages at www.theUFL.com/tickets.







United Football League Stories from February 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.