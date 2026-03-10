Kings Announce Special Musical Guest for Home Opener

LOUISVILLE, KY - Today, the Louisville Kings announced that Multi-Platinum country hitmaker Russell Dickerson will perform at the UFL season opener on Friday, March 27, 2026, at 8 PM ET at Lynn Family Stadium.

Dickerson is best known for his multi-platinum hits "Yours" (3X Platinum), "Blue Tacoma" (2X Platinum), "Love You Like I Used To" (2X Platinum), "Every Little Thing" (Platinum), "God Gave Me a Girl" and most recently the Platinum-certified "Happen to Me." He is also beloved by his fans and those in the music industry because of his charismatic personality.

"We are extremely excited to have Russell Dickerson kick off our inaugural UFL game. It is sure to be a night of excitement from the time we open the doors until the end. Who wouldn't be pumped for a great matchup in football and a concert with an amazing country music star? Let's give him a big Louisville welcome," said Louisville Kings Head Coach Chris Redman.

The expanded halftime will be taken over by Dickerson and his accompanying band, playing multiple familiar songs that have created a popular following for Dickerson.

In addition, to Dickerson's performance, the UFL season opener will be packed with entertainment from pregame to post game for fans, including a free home opener T-shirt for the first 5,000 fans. This is more than a game - it's a party. To ensure you have tickets, visit Kings Ticket Central to purchase single-game tickets, season tickets, groups, and theme night packages. Seats are going fast. Grab yours before the Kingdom fills up. Single game tickets start as low as $15.







