UFL and Vokol Team up to Expand Digital Audio Content

Published on March 10, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League and Vokol, an AI-powered audio platform purpose-built for sports organizations, today announced a partnership designed to create new audio content inventory across all eight team markets. By integrating structured, game-related audio before, during, and after games, the UFL is expanding its sponsorship framework beyond traditional in-stadium and digital placements.

"The UFL prides itself on innovation and our new partnership with Vokol will help transform automated audio into a sponsor asset embedded within the content ecosystem," said Jason Bernstein, Vice President, Partner Strategy & Solutions, UFL. "This partnership reflects our focus on leveraging innovation to drive both fan engagement and corporate growth. By integrating AI-powered audio into our content strategy, we are creating scalable digital assets that allow us to monetize AI in a practical, measurable way while delivering new value to our brand partners."

Vokol enables sports teams and leagues to automatically produce structured, sports-specific audio content without traditional production lift. Designed specifically for sports workflows, the platform supports consistent, fan-first storytelling while providing marketing and sponsorship teams with incremental inventory that can be customized by market.

"Our mission is to equip sports organizations with infrastructure that turns engaging audio into measurable business outcomes," said Chris Shreeve, Co-Founder and Head of Growth, Vokol. "The results we are seeing with the UFL highlight how audio can serve as both a fan engagement channel and a new commercial layer within the sports ecosystem."







