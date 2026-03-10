Redman's Kings Taking Shape at Midway Point of Training Camp

ARLINGTON, TX - With the 2026 UFL training camp officially hitting its halfway point, the Louisville Kings are still sharpening their weapons. Just 17 days away from kickoff, head coach Chris Redman shared where his team stands as they prepare for their week one matchup against the Birmingham Stallions.

Redman is just two weeks into his first training camp as the head coach of the Kings. If there's one thing that's clear so far, it's that the roster has talent. The challenge now is getting everyone to click in a short amount of time.

"We've got a lot of talent on this team. But we still have a long way to go. We have the tools, though. Once we tighten things up, I really love this team. I think we have a lot of great players, and there's a foundation there."

Redman feels especially confident about the player leading his offense. Quarterback Jason Bean is coming off a standout collegiate career as a dual-threat signal caller at Kansas and now prepares for his debut season in the UFL.

"He's definitely been a leader of this team and he's so talented. He's right there in the Lamar [Jackson] category that not many guys are in. He loves his receivers, and we've got a great running game to support him."

Bean finished his collegiate career with nearly 6,000 passing yards, 55 touchdowns through the air, and over 1,300 rushing yards with 14 scores on the ground. Scouts have often pointed to his dual-threat ability as the kind of skill set that can thrive in this league. He's known for creating secondary passing windows, navigating pressure, and keeping his eyes downfield while scrambling.

The young quarterback has also leaned on Redman's experience as a former Louisville star.

"He's been a great resource to have as a coach," Bean said. "He trusts me and he believes in this team."

Bean is supported by a veteran backfield that includes Benny Snell Jr., James Robinson, and Ian Wheeler, three former NFL running backs who each bring something different to the offense. Robinson and Snell Jr. are physical, between-the-tackles runners who showcase their power on every carry. Wheeler, meanwhile, is a one-cut downhill runner with explosive burst and speed.

Along with that veteran backfield, there is no shortage of weapons for the young quarterback, and many expect him to thrive in the Kings' offense.

Bean believes the chemistry is already beginning to form.

"We're starting to gel together. We're starting to learn each other's strengths and weaknesses, and we will be ready for week one."

Switching to the defensive side of the ball, one group stood out immediately: Louisville's hard-nosed secondary. Led by Cameron Dantzler, the unit has built a reputation in camp for playing physically and relentlessly pursuing the football. Redman has full confidence in a defense led by defensive coordinator Jamie Sharper.

"I knew Jamie would do a great job. He's got a pedigree of incredible defenses," Redman said. "I knew we were going to be good, but I feel like the defense is really moving in the right direction. They're coming together, and hopefully they continue to get better."

For Redman, the upcoming season also carries personal meaning. The former Louisville star will soon return home, this time as a head coach. A man proud of where he came from, he's eager to patrol the sidelines at Lynn Family Stadium in front of the Louisville faithful.







