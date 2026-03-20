Stand Up: Houston Gamblers Announce Ludacris as Halftime Performer for Home Opener on April 5

Published on March 20, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers News Release







HOUSTON, TX - Friday - The Houston Gamblers are proud to announce that Grammy Award-winning artist, actor, and entrepreneur Ludacris will headline the halftime show at the team's highly anticipated home opener against the Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, April 5 at 5 p.m. at Shell Energy Stadium.

Fans can expect an electrifying performance from one of music's most dynamic entertainers as the Gamblers kick off the 2026 season in front of a hometown crowd.

Ludacris' career can best be described as remarkable. As a recording artist, he has sold over 24 million albums worldwide, driven by blockbuster hits like "Stand Up," "Get Back," "Southern Hospitality," "Number One Spot," "Money Maker," and "My Chick Bad." Renowned for his inventive visuals and boundary-pushing creativity, he has consistently blended lyrical skill, wit, and imagination into a signature style that helped define modern hip-hop. Over the course of his storied career, Ludacris has earned three Grammy Awards- for Best Rap Song, Best Rap/Song Collaboration, and Best Rap Album- and achieved five number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100, cementing his place as one of the genre's most influential artists.

Beyond music, Ludacris has built an impressive acting career, most notably as the fan-favorite Tej in the globally successful Fast & Furious franchise, beginning with 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) and most recently appearing in Fast X (2023). His film credits also include Crash (Academy Award winner for Best Picture), Hustle & Flow, New Year's Eve, No Strings Attached, and Dashing Through the Snow.

The performance on April 5 comes on the heels of the 25th anniversary of his debut album Back for the First Time, a milestone celebrated with a major festival performance and upcoming anniversary tour plans.

"We're always looking to create an electric atmosphere for our fans, and bringing in an artist like Ludacris takes that to another level," said Kevin Sumlin. "He's a proven entertainer with incredible energy, and having him perform at halftime makes our home opener at Shell Energy Stadium a can't-miss event. It's going to be a great night for football and for the city of Houston."

In addition to Ludacris' high-octane halftime performance, the Houston Gamblers home opener promises wall-to-wall excitement from the moment gates open to the final whistle at Shell Energy Stadium. Marking a bold new chapter for the franchise, the night will feature the "ALL IN ON H-TOWN" theme, highlighted by a stadium-wide blackout from a special t-shirt giveaway for the first 5,000 fans to amplify the energy in the stands. From immersive in-game activations to nonstop fan engagement, every moment is designed to keep the crowd buzzing as Houston launches its season in unforgettable fashion. This isn't just a game - it's a full-scale, high-energy celebration of football and H-Town pride.

Fans can secure their seats now by visiting Gamblers Ticket Central for single-game tickets, season packages, group outings, and exclusive promotions. Seats are going quickly, and home opener seats are currently available for as low as $16, so lock yours in and get ready for an unforgettable evening of football, music, and high-energy entertainment.







United Football League Stories from March 20, 2026

Stand Up: Houston Gamblers Announce Ludacris as Halftime Performer for Home Opener on April 5 - Houston Gamblers

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