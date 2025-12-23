Chicago Dogs Announce Stan Cliburn as Field Manager for the 2026 Season

Rosemont, Ill. - The Chicago Dogs organization is excited to announce the hiring of Stan Cliburn as the team's new manager, bringing one of the most experienced and respected leaders in professional baseball to Impact Field for the 2026 season.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stan back to the Dogs family. His deep experience, leadership, and love for the game make him the perfect choice as manager to take the Dogs to the next level," said Shawn Hunter, owner of the Chicago Dogs.

With over 2,000 career wins as a minor league manager, ranking him one of the all-time leaders, Cliburn has spent decades developing talent and leading teams to victory across affiliated and independent baseball. His managerial career includes stints with the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A Minnesota Twins affiliate), New Britain Rock Cats, Sioux City Explorers, New Britain Bees, and most recently the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, where he guided the team to multiple playoff appearances and set league records for winning percentage in a half-season.

"I'm truly honored to be named the manager of the Chicago Dogs and look forward to working with an elite organization," said Cliburn. "Starting in 2026, we are looking forward to a fun and great season for our passionate fan base and everyone that is part of the Dogs family."

A former Major League catcher with the California Angels, Cliburn is known for his player development expertise, leadership, and passion for the game. Notably, he has prior experience with the Chicago Dogs organization, serving as bench coach for the Chicago Dogs during the 2018 inaugural season. Cliburn will lead the team alongside his twin brother, Stu Cliburn, the Dogs' longtime and trusted pitching coach. As one of only 10 sets of twins in MLB history to reach the majors, Stan and Stu bring a rare bond, a shared passion for the game, a wealth of baseball experience to the Dogs.







