Two Former Chippewas Become RailCats

Published on December 22, 2025 under American Association (AA)

(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats 2026 roster added two more names earlier today. Manager Jeff Isom signed backstop Drew Stengren and right ¬âhanded pitcher Bryce Hellgeth, with both players entering their third season of professional baseball.

Drew Stengren hails from Fox River Grove, Illinois, where he helped his high school, Cary ¬âGrove, win a regional championship in 2019. The catcher went on to play collegiately at Central Michigan University from 2021-24, appearing in 118 games for the Chippewas. During that span, he committed only six errors, walked as often as he struck out, and posted a .321 on ¬âbase percentage.

After his college career, Stengren signed with the Joliet Slammers of the Frontier League. In his rookie season, he recorded a .276 batting average, a .360 OBP, and a .995 fielding percentage across 50 games. In 2025, he appeared in 34 games for Joliet, hitting .184 with a .300 OBP and tallying 16 walks to 15 strikeouts.

"Drew is reliable behind the plate." Isom said. "He is a plus defender that has shown he can handle a staff throughout the course of the season. Offensively he has the ability to work the count and do the things needed to win a game, hit behind the runner, move a guy over, and put bat on ball."

Bryce Hellgeth is also a former Chippewa, attending Central Michigan as a graduate student after four years at Dayton College. Hellgeth began his collegiate career as a two ¬âway player for the Flyers, pitching, catching, and playing third base and the outfield during his freshman season. After the COVID ¬âshortened 2020 campaign, he committed fully to pitching.

The hard ¬âthrower graduated from Dayton in 2022 and used his final year of eligibility at Central Michigan in 2024. Hellgeth signed with the Windy City ThunderBolts in 2024 and delivered impressive results. In 27 appearances, he struck out 27 batters, walked 14, and posted a 2.02 ERA. He returned to Crestwood in 2025, pitching in 29 games (10 starts), striking out 67 batters over 91.1 innings, and finishing with a 5.03 ERA.

"Bryce has some electric stuff," Isom said. "He also showed last year with Windy City that he can be a starter or a reliever, and that versatility can help us out during the season."

The RailCats will open their 2026 season on the road on May 15 before returning home for their Steel Yard opener on May 22 against the Cleburne Railroaders.







