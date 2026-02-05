Returning Pitcher and Fresh Outfielder Announced by RailCats

(Gary, IN) Despite the frigid temperatures, the snow and the icy roads, the long wait for Gary SouthShore RailCats hit a milestone with just 100 days to go until opening day. The hot stove continues to cast a warmth for the fans and on the stove today is returning right-handed pitcher Andres Diaz, and speedy outfielder Korry Howell.

Andres Diaz is a right-handed pitcher from Venezuela. The Kansas City Royals would sign the hurler as an international free agent when he was 16 years old. In his first season of professional baseball, Diaz pitched 12 games in relief and posted a 3.38 ERA. The 24 year old would go on to pitch five seasons in the Royals minor league system and had a 3.38 ERA in 61 games, Diaz showed great control with 149 strikeouts and just 26 walks.

In 2024, Diaz signed his first contract with the RailCats. He would initially begin the season out of the bullpen, but after the departure of Deyni Olivero to Mexico, Diaz would be plugged into the rotation. In his second start he would pitch seven scoreless innings and win the Pitcher of the Week award.

Diaz pitched for the RailCats again in 2025, making 18 starts for Gary and had a 4.89 ERA, threw two complete games, and struck out a career-high 79 batters. In the month of July, Diaz pitched five starts, turned in a 3.18 ERA, and held opposing batters to a .221 batting average.

"Andres is a competitor." Jeff Isom Said. "He understands what kind of pitcher he is and he attacks hitters and forces them to earn their way on, he's still very young and I look forward to seeing him back in our rotation."

Howell was born in Chicago where he grew up watching White Sox baseball. The speedster would go on to play college baseball at Kirkwood Community College, and after his freshman year he was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 2017 draft. Howell would not sign with the team and in his sophomore year he thrived by ending the season with a .401 batting average and stole 40 bases in 60 games.

In the 2018 draft Howell would sign with the team that selected him in the 12th round, this being the Milwaukee Brewers. He would even be teammates with longtime RailCat, LG Castillo when they both played for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

In April of 2022, Howell and Brett Sullivan were traded to the San Diego Padres for catcher Victor Caratini. In 2024 he would go to the Atlantic League and put up huge numbers for the Lexington Legends, Howell played in 73 games hitting 14 home runs, stealing 31 bases, and slugged .497.

This past season, the right-hander spent the season with the Cleburne Railroaders, playing in 45 games, bashing six home runs, and stole eight bases on eleven attempts.

"Korry is a toolsy type of player." RailCats Manager Jeff Isom said. "He has shown the ability to hit for power, use his wheels to steal bases or hits and it's always good to add veteran presence to the locker room."

The RailCats will open their 2026 season on the road on May 15 before returning home for their Steel Yard opener on May 22 against the Cleburne Railroaders. Fans can secure their seats now by visiting railcatsbaseball.com/tickets.







