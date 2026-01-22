RailCats Bring Back Left Side of the Infield

(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats announced today that the left side of the RailCats infield has signed back for the 2026 season. Shortstop Elvis Peralta and third baseman Olivier Basabe will be back at the US Steel Yard.

Peralta was born in New York but moved to Boston where he grew up in a baseball loving household. At Lawerence High School he was an All-Conference player twice and hit at a .423 average. The 29-year-old would go to Crowder College, a Junior College in Missouri and was named a First-Team All-American, and he won the most outstanding hitter at the JUCO World Series.

The left-handed hitter would go on to Marshall University and in his final year of college baseball he played in 57 games, slashed a .357/.425/.571 with a .997 OPS and nine home runs. Peralta would have a dream that he was going to be drafted the Athletics in 2019 MLB draft, and that's what exactly happened in the 26th round.

Peralta would make it to Triple-A Las Vegas with the A's and would play a few games in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. He would play in the Pioneer League in 2023 with Rocky Mountain Vibes, and in 2024 he was with former RailCats Manager Greg Tagert in Tri-City.

The RailCats acquired Peralta in a trade from the Frontier League expansion team, the Down East Bird Dawgs. Peralta opened the season in center field, but after an injury he would move back to the infield and play shortstop and stick there for the rest of the season. Peralta would go on to play all 100 games, the first time a RailCat had done that since 2014, he would sustain a .314 batting average with 122 hits next to his name, stole 31 bases, and was named to the All-Star Game.

Peralta capped off his incredible season with going 43-109(.394 average) in August, hit six triples, and had a 1.027 OPS.

"Signing Elvis back for 2026 was a huge priority for our organization." RailCats Manager Jeff Isom said. "He was an easy player to manage because he always got his work in, it didn't take long to see why Elvis was becoming a fan-favorite over the 2025 season."

"I am truly excited to be returning to Gary!" Peralta Said. "Our fans made it such a wonderful place that made me feel wanted. But with great fans, teammates, and coaching staff it really made things enjoyable."

Basabe is a native of Venezuela and came over to America to play college baseball in 2016. First starting at Indian Hills Community College and then transferred to Faulkner University, an NAIA school in Alabama. In his only season with the Eagles, Basabe hit at a .342 average, with 20 doubles, and three home runs.

This performance by the infielder led to being selected in the 2017 MLB draft by the San Diego Padres. Basabe's athleticism led to him becoming a utility player in the San Diego system, playing every position in the infield and both corner outfield spot. Basabe would reach Double-A San Antonio in 2021.

The first time the 28-year-old joined the American Association it was in 2023 with the Kansas City Monarchs, with the Monarchs Basabe hit .292 in 20 games. Kansas City would trade him to the Kane County Cougars in 2023 and in 50 games he sustained a .293 batting average with three home runs.

Following the 2023 season, Basabe was traded once again, but this time he found a home with the Gary SouthShore RailCats. He would become the opening day third baseman for the 'Cats and has made that his home the past two years. In his tenure so far with Gary, Basabe has played in 193 games, collecting 175 hits, 34 doubles, and 71 RBI. He has also shown the ability to create highlight plays at the hot corner.

"I really enjoy watching Olivier work." Jeff Isom said. "At the plate his loves to battle and frustrate the opposing pitcher, this is great for him and for the rest of the players in the lineup. Olivier also has impressed with his defense at third base."

The RailCats will open their 2026 season on the road on May 15 before returning home for their Steel Yard opener on May 22 against the Cleburne Railroaders. Fans can secure their seats now by visiting railcatsbaseball.com/tickets.







