Gary SouthShore RailCats Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Wintrust Financial Corporation

Published on April 15, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







GARY, Ind. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats are proud to announce a new, multi-year partnership with Wintrust Financial Corporation (Wintrust), naming Wintrust as the Exclusive Banking Partner of the organization.

This comprehensive partnership will bring enhanced fan experiences, community engagement initiatives, and meaningful local impact throughout the 2026 season and beyond.

"Wintrust shares our commitment to community, family, and creating memorable experiences," said RailCats General Manager Anthony Giammanco. "This partnership allows us to expand our reach and continue delivering first-class entertainment while making a real difference across Northwest Indiana."

As part of the agreement, Wintrust will receive prominent branding throughout Steel Yard. Fans can also look forward to a replica jersey giveaway on Friday, July 31 and Rusty bobblehead giveaway on Saturday, August 29. Wintrust will also serve as the presenting partner of Friday Night Fireworks, one of the RailCats' most popular promotions.

The partnership also places a strong emphasis on community impact. Wintrust will provide 250 tickets to a local non-profit organization for every Friday home game. In addition, one Northwest Indiana non-profit per game will receive the opportunity to be the "Non-Profit of the Game" and table at a home game, courtesy of Wintrust.

"Wintrust is pleased to partner with the Gary RailCats," said Kam Kniss, Executive Vice President and Senior Market Head, Wintrust Community Banking. "As a community bank, we focus on partnering with organizations committed to making our cities and neighborhoods great places to live, work and have fun. Our partnership with the RailCats supports a great baseball experience as well as opportunities to ensure those in the community have a chance to enjoy a game at the Steel Yard."

Beyond the ballpark, Wintrust and the RailCats will collaborate on several youth-focused initiatives, including:

Summer Reading Program in partnership with local library systems, highlighted by appearances from RailCats players and Rusty the RailCat

School Day Game partnership, including financial literacy and educational materials for participating schools

RailCats Youth Baseball Camp instructed by RailCats coaches and player

Season ticket packages and group hospitality offerings for the 2026 season can be reserved by calling (219)-882-2255. The RailCats Home Opener is scheduled for Friday, May 22 at 6:45pm against the Cleburne Railroaders with post-game fireworks presented by Wintrust.







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Gary SouthShore RailCats Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Wintrust Financial Corporation - Gary SouthShore Railcats

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