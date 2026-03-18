RailCats Announce 2026 Promotional Schedule

Published on March 18, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







Gary, IN. - The Gary Southshore RailCats proudly present the 2026 promotional schedule that feature nine giveaways, 14 firework shows, and some new and exciting theme nights. The RailCats single game tickets will become available on April 1st on Tixr.com/RailCats and the first home game is Friday, May 22nd against the Cleburne Railroaders.

The nine giveaways that are featured on the 2026 Schedule:

- May 22 - Magnet Schedule presented by The Ruvoli Group

-May 23 - Dog Bandanas presented by Diamond Pet Services

- May 29 - Team Photo presented by Franklin Pest Solutions

- June 21 - Father's Day Hat

- July 17 - RailCats Hawaiian Shirt presented by Methodist Hospitals

- July 31 - Replica Jersey

- August 8 - Tumbler Giveaway presented by Methodist Hospitals

- August 29 - Rusty Bobblehead

- September 1 - Team Card Set presented by Underground Case Breaks

The RailCats will host two School Day Games during Exhibition Games:

- May 5 - School Day Game

- May 12 - School Day Game with a Drawstring Bag Giveaway presented by Alliance Steel

Exciting themes & events line the calendar:

The exciting themes and events brings back the classic Star Wars night, Bark in the Park, and Union Night. New theme nights to look out for this year include Noche de Gatos (Hispanic Heritage Night), Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway presented by Methodist Hospitals, and Bogeys and Baseball presented by Briar Ridge Country Club.

The RailCats are proud to bring back Sensory Night presented by Sandra Lee's In-Home Care and Breast Cancer Awareness Day. Both games will feature specialty jersey auctions with all profits going towards non-profit organizations.

- May 22 - Home Opener

- May 23 - Bark in the Park presented by Diamond Pet Services

- May 24 - Memorial Day Celebration with Specialty Jerseys presented by Indiana Beach

- May 28 - Baseball Bingo

- May 29 - Pucks and Pitches with Jim Cornelison* presented by Simko Industrial Fabricators

- May 30 - Hoosier Lottery Beneficiary presented by Indiana Hoosier Lottery

- May 31 - AmeriCan Beer Fest presented by NWI Tax

- June 9 - Snuggly Sluggers Night*

- June 10 - Boiler Up Night*

- June 11 - Cream and Crimson Night*

- June 15 - Mixers on the Mound*

- June 16 - Fútbol Felines*

- June 18 - Youth and Senior Day

- June 19 - Star Wars Night

- June 20 - Touch a Truck* presented by Altorfer CAT

- June 21 - Father's Day Game

- June 29- Nurses Night Out*

- June 30 - Noche de Gatos*

- July 2 - Rusty's Rootin' Tootin' Country Night presented by Gary Public Transportation Corporation

- July 3 - Kickoff to Independence Day

- July 4 - America 250 Celebration

- July 5 - Military Appreciation Night presented by Good Boy Vodka

- July 17 - Sand and Surf Night with Specialty Jerseys presented by Methodist Hospitals

- July 18 - Princess and Pirate Night presented by Tradewinds

- July 19 - Bark in the Park presented by Arbor View Animal Hospital

- July 29 - Youth and Senior Day presented by AARP

- July 30 - Bogeys and Baseball* presented by Briar Ridge Country Club

- July 31 - Kpop Night*

- August 1 - STEM Night* presented by The YMCA

- August 2 - Bike an Inning presented by Partners for Clean Air

- August 7 - Union Night

- August 9 - Sensory Day with Specialty Jerseys presented by Sandra Lee's In-Home Care

- August 20 - Rieth-Riley Night with Specialty Jerseys presented by Rieth-Riley Construction

- August 26 - Business on the Basepaths*

- August 27 - Baseball Bingo

- August 28 - Dino Night

- August 29 - Rusty's Birthday Bash

- August 30 - Breast Cancer Awareness Game with Specialty Jerseys

- September 3 - Fan Appreciation presented by Underground Case Breaks

*denotes new theme night

Don't forget about our Daily Deals:

- Taco Tuesdays - $3 tacos and $5 margaritas

- Pierogi Wednesdays - $1 pierogis and $5 Craft Beer (12oz drafts)

- Thirsty Thursdays - $3 Domestic beer (12oz drafts) and $2 hot dogs

- Fireworks Fridays - Post-game fireworks

- Saturdays - Pre-game Autographs presented by Underground Case Breaks & Post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by Biggby Coffee

- Sunday Fun-Days - Pre-game Catch on the Feld & Post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by Biggby Coffee.

The RailCats Home Opener is set for May 22, 2026. For season ticket packages and group and hospitality offerings for the 2026 season, call 219-882-2255 or visit railcatsbaseball.com.

Promotions, game-times, special appearances, and dates are subject to change.







American Association Stories from March 18, 2026

RailCats Announce 2026 Promotional Schedule - Gary SouthShore Railcats

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