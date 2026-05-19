RailCats Hand Milwaukee Their First Loss of the Season

Published on May 19, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Franklin, WI) The RailCats continued their road trip in Wisconsin after finishing the series against the DockHounds and set their focus on the 3-0 Milwaukee Milkmen. RHP Alonzo Richardson took the hill for Gary SouthShore as he faced Edinson Batista.

For a third game in a row, the RailCats were able to score in the first inning. With two runners in scoring position Joe Suozzi smashed a hit into right field to score two runners to make it 2-0. Milwaukee got it back on a hit and error in the bottom of the first.

It became a seesaw affair. In the third inning both teams exchanged runs with Elvis Peralta scoring Korry Howell and Michael Hallquist smashing an opposite field home run. Fast forward to the fifth once against the 'Cats and Milkmen traded runs, this time Peralta hitting a home run.

In the top of the sixth, Olivier Basabe hit his first home run in 106 games to lead off the inning. Nick Podkul and Suozzi added more insurance runs to give the RailCats a 7-3 lead. After Richardson went five innings allowing two earned runs, Matt Reitz would come in and bridge the 'Cats to a win by going four scoreless innings for his first professional save.

The Gary SouthShore RailCats for the first time in 1,079 days are back to .500 for the first time since June 4, 2023. The RailCats will be back in action tomorrow morning against Milwaukee with a 10:30 AM start. RHP Grant Cherry will make his debut with Gary and the Milkmen will pitch LHP Matt Walker. The livestream of the game will be broadcasted to AABaseball.TV.

The RailCats return home next week on May 22 for a nine-game homestand that features a lot of fun giveaways and theme nights. You can check them out on RailCatsBaseball.com or Tixr.com/RailCats.







American Association Stories from May 19, 2026

RailCats Hand Milwaukee Their First Loss of the Season - Gary SouthShore Railcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.