RedHawks Acquire Infielder Colby Wilkerson

Published on May 19, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks added a new face to the roster on Tuesday, acquiring infielder Colby Wilkerson from the Missoula PaddleHeads of the Pioneer League in exchange for future considerations.

Wilkerson appeared in 90 games last summer for the PaddleHeads, putting together a slash line of .326/.406/.452. His 125 hits were the 17th-most in the Pioneer League last season. He also recorded 25 doubles, 50 walks and 56 RBIs.

Prior to signing with Missoula, Wilkerson was a standout shortstop for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He started every game at shortstop for the Tar Heels between the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The RedHawks return to Newman Outdoor Field for the 2026 home opener on Friday, May 22, against the Kane County Cougars. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m. with postgame fireworks following the conclusion.







American Association Stories from May 19, 2026

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