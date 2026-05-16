RedHawks Loan Garrett Alexander to Mexican League
Published on May 15, 2026 under American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks loaned RHP Garrett Alexander to the Guerreros de Oaxaca in the Mexican League on Friday.
Over 39 innings in 2025, Alexander struck out 50 batters and walked only 14. His 0.92 ERA went along with a 0.923 WHIP, allowing just 22 hits. Of his 36 appearances on the mound, he finished off the game for the RedHawks in 25 of them, earning the save in 13. He was also named a West Division All-Star for the 2025 All-Star Game in Fargo.
Oaxaca is 14-10 this season in the Mexican League, good for third place in LMB's South Division.
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