Saltdogs Push Canaries to Extra Innings in Season Opener

Published on May 15, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs pushed the Sioux Falls Canaries to the brink, however fell by a score of 6-5, in ten innings, in the 2026 Season Opener at Haymarket Park. Lincoln dropped the first game of the seven-game homestand to begin the twenty-fifth season of Saltdogs baseball.

The Canaries plated the games' first run in the top of the third inning. Facing Lincoln starter Greg Loukinen, the Canaries' Jalen Greer led off the inning with a double. After a flyout to right by Anthony Sharkas advanced Greer to third, Anthony Hall grounded out to second, scoring Greer, to make it a 1-0 Sioux Falls lead.

Lincoln responded in the bottom of the fifth. After Canaries' starting pitcher Thomas Dorminy had retired 13 straight batters, Lincoln's Mason Minzey reached on a one-out walk. Two batters later, Cael Chatham singled, to put runners at first and second. Then, Paul Myro drew a walk, to load the bases. The next batter, Cam Phelts, hit a 2-2 pitch over the left field fence for a grand-slam home run, to put the Saltdogs ahead, 4-1.

Sioux Falls cut into the Saltdogs lead in the top of the sixth. With one out, Josh Rehwaldt hit a 1-2 pitch, off Lincoln reliever Jeferson Figueroa, over the right field fence, for a solo home run, to make the score, 4-2.

The Saltdogs got the run back in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Cary Arbolida hit a solo home run off Sioux Falls reliever Jalen Miller, to make it a 5-2, Saltdogs lead.

However, Lincoln could not hold on, as the Canaries tied the game in the top of the eighth. With one out, facing Saltdogs' reliever David Shaw, Josh Rehwaldt drew a walk. Then, Michael Curialle singled along the infield, to put runners at first and second. The next batter, Mike Hart, did the same, with a broken bat single, to load the bases. Two batters later, Scott Combs laced a double, inside the third base bag and into the left field corner, scoring all three Sioux Falls runners, to tie the game at 5-5.

Neither team could manufacture a run over the next two frames, thus forcing extra innings. In the top of the tenth, with Michael Curialle the placed runner at second, Lincoln reliever Tyler Stasiowski struck out the first two batters. However, Scott Combs came through again for the Canaries, as he doubled to left, scoring Curialle, to make it a 6-5, Sioux Falls lead.

In the bottom of the tenth, Lincoln's placed runner at second was Cary Arbolida. However, the Canaries closed the door on the Lincoln opportunity as reliever Charlie Hasty induced three consecutive pop ups, to end the game.

Sioux Falls (1-0) scored six runs off nine hits with no errors. Lincoln (0-1) had five runs with four hits and no errors. Canaries starting pitcher Thomas Dorminy worked 4.2 innings, giving up four runs off three hits, struck out two and walked two. Will Levine pitched 1.1 innings and struck out one. Jalen Miller pitched 1.0 inning, giving up one run off one hit and walked two. Spencer Bauer (1-0) earned the victory, working 1.2 innings, and struck out two batters.

For Lincoln, Greg Loukinen pitched 5.0 innings, yielding one run off three hits, struck out seven and walked three. Jeferson Figueroa pitched 1.0 inning, giving up one run off one hit, with one strikeout and walked two. Zac McCleve pitched 1.0 inning and struck out three batters. David Shaw pitched 1.0 inning, yielding three runs off three hits, struck out two and walked one. Tyler Stasiowski (0-1) took the loss, pitching 2.0 innings, yielding one unearned run off two hits and struck out five.

Offensively for the Canaries, Anthony Hall was 0-for-4 with an RBI. Josh Rehwaldt was 1-for-2 with a solo home run. Mike Hart was 2-for-3. Scott Combs went 2-for-5 and drove in four runs.

For the Saltdogs, Cam Phelts was 2-for-4 with a grand-slam home run and four runs batted in. Cary Arbolida was 1-for-4 with a solo home run.

The second game of the three-game series is Saturday night, at Haymarket Park. RHP Trey Jones will be on the mound for Lincoln, while Sioux Falls will counter with RHP Chase Gearing. First pitch will be at 6:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM and 1240 AM, with coverage beginning at 5:35 p.m. Live video will also stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

Saturday's nights' game is Magnetic Schedule Giveaway Night, sponsored by Nebraska Orthopedic Center. It's also Saltdogs Baseball Giveaway night, presented by Crete Carrier. In addition, fans may purchase $4 select tall boy beers. For tickets, merchandise and additional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







American Association Stories from May 15, 2026

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