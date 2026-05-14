Softball Regionals Special

Published on May 14, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Opening weekend with the Saltdogs, or NCAA Regional Softball with the Huskers? Why not both! Don't miss any of this weekend's action at Bowlin Stadium and Haymarket Park. Your NCAA Lincoln Regional ticket gets you an exclusive ticket discount at the box office for the Saltdogs opening weekend. Your tickets start at just $10! You get the best in college softball, and in the American Association, all in one weekend.

FRIDAY, MAY 15

Regional Game 1: Louisville vs Grand Canyon 3:00 PM

Regional Game 2: Nebraska vs South Dakota 5:30 PM

Saltdogs vs Canaries Game 1 7:05 PM

Friday night features FREE T-Shirts thrown into the crowd, sponsored by Abante Marketing; FREE Magnetic Schedules at the gate, sponsored by Nebraska Orthopaedic Center; FREE Chip Chips at the gate, sponsored by Strike Out Stroke; FREE Concert Ticket drawings, sponsored by Pinnacle Bank Arena; and a post-game Firework Extravaganza, sponsored by Pepsi Cola of Lincoln

SATURDAY, MAY 16

Regional Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs Winner of Game 2 12:00 PM

Regional Game 4: Lower of Game 1 vs Loser of Game 2 2:30 PM

Regional Game 5 Winner of Game 4 vs Lower of Game 3 5:00 PM

Saltdogs vs Canaries Game 2 6:05 PM

Saturday night features FREE Saltdogs Baseballs at the gate, sponsored by Crete Carrier; FREE Magnetic Schedules at the gate, sponsored by Nebraska Orthopaedic Center; and $4 select Tall Boys

SUNDAY, MAY 17

Saltdogs vs Canaries Series Finale 1:05 PM

Sunday features Autographs with select Saltdogs players from 12:00-12:30, sponsored by Wild Dutchman Sunflower Seeds; FREE Magnetic Schedules at the gate, sponsored by Nebraska Orthopaedic Center; and Kids 12 & under receive FREE GA tickets when wearing their youth sports jerseys to the game, sponsored by Spine & Sports Chiropractic

Regional Game 6 Winner of Game 3 vs Winner of Game 5 3:00 PM

Regional Game 7 (If Necessary) Winner of Game 3 vs Winner of Game 5 5:30 PM

*Game times are subject to change







American Association Stories from May 14, 2026

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