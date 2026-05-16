Sold-Out Opening Day Victory

Published on May 15, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs kicked off the 2026 season in dramatic fashion tonight, riding an eighth inning two run home run from Aaron Altherr, coming from behind twice on the night to defeat the Sioux City Explorers 4-3 in front of a sold-out crowd at Impact Field Friday night.

A Dogs error and an RBI single from Alberto Osuna put the Explorers up 2-0 after half an inning against Dogs starter, Steven Lacey. Lacey would settle down nicely however, not allowing another run the rest of the way. On the evening, Lacey would toss five innings, giving up five hits and the two runs, with one walk and six strikeouts.

Chicago would tie the game in the bottom of the third inning with two outs. SS Ethan Wilder would bring home Daniel Harris and Jaylyn Williams with a single to right field off Zach Willeman.

The game would stay tied until the eighth, when Henry George, an AA post season all-star a year ago for Sioux City, would score on another Osuna RBI single, putting the Explorers up 3-2.

However, after Chance Sisco was hit by a pitch leading off the bottom of the inning, Altherr, who had gone 0-3 with three strikeouts in his first three at bats of the game, would take Ryan Beaird deep to left field for his first homerun in a Dogs uniform, giving Chicago the 4-3 lead. Jacob Delabio pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief, striking out three to earn the win.

These two teams will meet again Saturday night, first pitch set for 6pm. Regi Grace Jr will make his debut for Chicago, while Reed Butz will throw for the Explorers. Tomorrow's game will be streamed live, both on WGN+ and aabaseball.tv.







American Association Stories from May 15, 2026

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