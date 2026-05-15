Explorers Set Roster for Opening Day

Published on May 15, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers announce the 2026 opening-day roster prior to the American Association season opener tonight at Impact Field in Rosemont, Illinois. The club will begin its 33 rd season in Siouxland tonight at 6:35 p.m., against the Chicago Dogs. The Explorers' active opening day roster includes nine returning players and 18 newcomers under the guidance of Manager Steve Montgomery, who returns for his 12 th season in the dugout.

"We have had a good exhibition season where we worked hard and got a look at a young and exciting group. I look forward to seeing our returning players mixing with our new editions and excited to get the season rolling tonight in Chicago," said Manager Steve Montgomery.

The Explorers had a team in 2025 that featured speed as the club's calling card, with four X's finishing in the top 10 in the American Association in stolen bases. The 2026 roster will once again feature "the need for speed" with three of those players set to return and one more who could join the club at a later date. The X's have added some exciting new additions, and the potential to add to the running game makes Sioux City positioned once again at the top pole position on the base paths and in the standings.

The returning Explorers include the league stolen-base leader from 2025 and speedy center fielder Austin Davis who swiped 60 bags along with 2025 All-Star outfielder Henry George who clocked in with 43. Zac Vooletich also returns after a season where he finished fifth in the circuit with 41 stolen bases and his ability to deliver in the clutch. The team could also see D'Shawn Knowles at some point in the season in Siouxland. The dynamic native of the Bahamas is currently on the Visa Restricted List, but he finished second in the league with 53 stolen bases last season.

On the mound, right-hander Zach Willeman has returned to Sioux City after spending the second half of last season with the Cincinnati Reds organization. The Ohio native is expected to make the opening night start for the X's against the Dogs. A pair of hard throwing right-handers in Peniel Otaño who is poised for a breakout year, and late-season trade acquisition from a year ago, Tahnaj Thomas returns as part of the pitching staff. The roster also includes veteran right-hander Nate Gercken who is second all-time in American Association history in games pitched. Also back from last season are a pair of breakout rookie arms in former Iowa Hawkeye lefty Ben DeTaeye and hard throwing Texan righty Ryan Beaird. The duo will be a big part of the bullpen for Sioux City.

The 2026 season is loaded with 18 newcomers. True rookie Jackson Mayo will join the outfield rotation and has shown flashes of brilliance in the exhibition season. The entire infield will have a new look this season. A pair of teammates from the 2024 University of North Carolina team that made the trip to Omaha, and the College World Series will take the field for Sioux City. Alberto Osuna will be in the mix at first base and designated hitter, and former Tar Heel teammate Jackson Van De Brake will see time in the middle of the infield. Another player with high-level NCAA experience, Zane Denton who played at the University of Alabama and the University of Tennessee, will play the corner spots for the X's in 2026. Elliot Good, who played last season in the Pioneer League with Ogden will also hold down one of the middle infield spots for Sioux City. The X's are also counting on Braulio Vasquez who reached AAA and comes over from Mexico to bring some versatility and pop at the plate to the lineup along with the big bat of Chicago native Cameron Bufford.

The Explores two catchers will be former Minnesota Twins farmhand Dillon Tatum who reached AA, and the 2026 athlete of the year for Briar Cliff University, Cade Marquardt. The pair will work with game two of the season starter left-hander Reed Butz and eight other new additions to the pitching staff. Right-handers Rob Hughes and Trey Morrill come over from the Pioneer League while former Kansas City Royals minor leaguer right-hander Julio Rosario brings pro ball experience on his resume to the team. The Explorers have several true rookies that will make their professional debut in 2026. Righties LJ Waco, Max Charnin and Hunter Cashero join former Rice Owl left-hander J.D. McCracken on the staff of Pitching Coach Bobby Post. Right-hander Cody Tucker will begin the season on the Injured List but is expected to join the rotation sometime next week.

The rest of the field staff features returning Hitting Coordinator Rafael Melchione and former Explorer Landen Barns who will serve as Assistant Hitting Coach and Bullpen Coach. The 2025 Trainer of the year in the American Association Bruce Fischbach returns as the team's certified athletic trainer in 2026.

The Explorers will face the Chicago Dogs in game one of a three-game series tonight at Impact Field in Rosemont, Illinois. The X's will look to right-hander Zach Willeman in the season curtain raiser while the Dogs will send out right-hander Steven Lacey. The first pitch tonight is set for 6:35 p.m., and the game will air on radio on KSCJ and stream via video online at aabaseball.tv. Dan Vaughan returns for his fourth season as the "Voice of the X's" and will be joined from the studio by Andrew Della Piana.

The Explorers will continue their season-opening road trip with two more games at Chicago before an off-day Monday the 18 th and will follow with a four game series at Haymarket Park in Lincoln against West Division rival the Lincoln Saltdogs.

The club will celebrate opening night at Lewis and Clark Park on Friday night, May 22 at 6:35 p.m., against Lincoln. Ticket packages for the 2026 season are on-sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10, 15 and 25-game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers' social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for updates. The official podcast of the Explorers can be found online.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.







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