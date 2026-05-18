Explorers' Offense Stalls in Series Finale

Published on May 17, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







ROSEMONT, IL - The Explorers didn't score in the first inning for the first time this season, and the early quiet set the tone for a night where Sioux City (1-2) struggled to generate offense in a 6-1 setback to Chicago (2-1).

X's manager Steve Montgomery noted, "Didn't make any adjustments; you can't go through the order twice and not make any."

Chicago starter Andres Diaz was masterful, working eight innings in 95 pitches while allowing six hits and just one earned run.

Rookie left - hander J.D. McCracken was thrown into the fire immediately in his professional debut, escaping a bases - loaded jam in the first with a swinging strikeout to keep the game scoreless.

In the top of the third, Austin Davis was robbed of a base hit on a full - extension diving grab by Giovanni DiGiacomo, one of several defensive plays that kept the Explorers off the board. Through four innings, Sioux City managed just two hits.

Chicago finally struck in the bottom of the fourth.

Daniel Harris launched a solo home run to left - center to make it 1-0. The Dogs' first hit of the game after their previous five baserunners reached via walks or hit - by - pitches. Three batters later, DiGiacomo homered to nearly the same spot, a two - run shot that extended the lead to 3-0.

Sioux City's best early scoring chance came in the fifth. Davis ripped a two - out double, then advanced to third when Diaz's failed pickoff attempt struck him in the helmet. But Henry George couldn't bring him home, grounding sharply to the right side to end the inning.

L.J. Waco, the Cary, Illinois native, replaced McCracken in the bottom of the fifth after the lefty allowed three earned runs on two hits across four innings.

Later in the inning, Jacob Maiben lifted a sacrifice fly to score Jaxx Groshans, making it 4-0 Chicago. George made a diving catch in left but couldn't double off the runner at the plate.

The X's opened the sixth with back - to - back doubles, the second aided by a gust of wind. The second double set up Dillon Tatum, who delivered his first RBI of the season with a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Sioux City tried to spark something defensively in the seventh when George threw out Groshans at home on a sacrifice fly attempt for the Explorers' first outfield assist of the season.

But the momentum didn't last.

A two - out error by Jackson Van De Brake at shortstop allowed two Chicago runs to score, stretching the lead to 6-1 and effectively sealing the game.

Sioux City opens a four - game series at Lincoln on Tuesday. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 11:05 a.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 10:35 a.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM KSCJ. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

The club will celebrate opening night at Lewis and Clark Park on Friday night, May 22 at 6:55 p.m., against Lincoln. Ticket packages for the 2026 season are on-sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10, 15 and 25-game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for updates.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-The X's failed to score in the first inning for the first time this season.

-Sioux City failed to steal a base in the game.

-Lefty J.D. McCracken made his rookie professional debut Sunday.

-Nate Gercken made his 224 appearance as an Explorer.

-The all-time series with Chicago is 22-22 with the Dogs win.







American Association Stories from May 17, 2026

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