Explorers Bounce Back with Convincing Win 10-5

Published on May 27, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Zac Vooletich of the Sioux City Explorers celebrates his first inning home run

(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla) Zac Vooletich of the Sioux City Explorers celebrates his first inning home run(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla)

SIOUX CITY, IA - After a long team meeting the night before, Sioux City (6-6) delivered exactly the response it needed, powering past Milwaukee (6-5) 10-5 on Tuesday night to move back in the win column.

The X's wasted no time setting the tone.

In the first inning, Alberto Osuna grounded into a fielder's choice to bring home the game's first run, and one pitch later Zac Vooletich scraped a two - run homer over the left - field wall, just beyond a leaping attempt from Andy Blake, to make it 3-0.

Milwaukee got one back in the second after Reed Butz issued three walks, including one with the bases loaded. But the southpaw escaped further damage thanks to a slick 6 - 4 - 3 double play started by shortstop Elliot Good.

Sioux City extended the lead in the third when Braulio Vásquez launched a two - run homer to left, and Jackson Van De Brake drew a bases - loaded walk to make it 6-1. Milwaukee starter Matt Walker was roughed up, lasting just 2.1 innings while allowing six runs on six hits with five walks.

The Milkmen found life thanks to reliever Eric Chalus, who retired nine straight X's and shifted momentum. Milwaukee capitalized with three runs in the fourth, including a two - run homer from Andrew Sundean, and added another in the fifth on a bases - loaded walk issued by Trey Morrill to cut the lead to 6-5.

But the game flipped again in the seventh.

Austin Davis snapped Chalus' streak with a solo homer to left, pushing the lead to 7-5. Sioux City then loaded the bases with nobody out, and Vooletich delivered a seeing - eye two - run single for his third and fourth RBIs of the night to make it 9-5. Dillon Tatum added a sacrifice fly for a 10-5 advantage.

From there, the bullpen slammed the door.

Ben DeTaeye handled the eighth, Ryan Beaird worked a clean ninth, and the Explorers closed out a much - needed, complete team win.

Sioux City rolls on with its four - game series against Milwaukee on Wednesday. First pitch for game three is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:05 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-The X's had their first three home run game of the season in the win.

-Zac Vooletich stole his ninth team leading base.

-Ben DeTaeye the former Iowa Hawkeye worked two scoreless innings.

-Braulio Vasquez had his average jump to a league-high .429 going 3-for-5 and he now has 21 hits to also lead the circuit.

-Sioux City is 2-0 on Tuesday.

-Trey Morrill picked up his first win as an Explorer.

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American Association Stories from May 27, 2026

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