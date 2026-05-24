Explorers Ride Bullpen to Top Saltdogs

Published on May 23, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Sioux City (5-4) survived early traffic, delivered timely offense, and leaned on a dominant bullpen to secure a 5-2 win over Lincoln (2-7) on Friday night.

Sioux City starter Peniel Otano set the tone early, pitching out of a bases - loaded jam in the first inning and stranding another runner at third in the second. The Saltdogs left six runners on base through the first three innings and were unable to cash in despite constant pressure.

The Explorers didn't record their first hit until the third, when Zane Denton broke through. Lincoln struck first in the fourth on an RBI single from Cam Phelts, followed by an RBI double from Cael Chatham to make it 2-0.

Sioux City responded immediately in the bottom half.

After a walk to Dillon Tatum, Jackson Mayo crushed a game - tying two - run homer to right. A few batters later, Elliot Good dropped a bloop single into right to give the X's their first lead at 3-2.

From there, the game belonged to the bullpen, specifically Ben DeTaeye. The left - hander was electric, firing 3.2 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and striking out seven of the 12 batters he faced. He even picked off Pomares at first in the eighth.

Tensions flared in the seventh when a dust - up between Phelts and Jackson Van De Brake at second base brought both benches and both bullpens onto the field. Reliever Tahnaj Thomas was ejected in the aftermath.

The Explorers added insurance in the eighth. Denton ripped an RBI double to extend the lead to 4-2, and Good delivered his second RBI of the night with a liner to right to make it 5-2.

Julio Rosario handled the ninth with ease, retiring Lincoln in order to lock down the win and record Sioux City's first save of the season.

Sioux City wraps the series against Lincoln on Sunday at Lewis and Clark Park. First pitch for game three is scheduled for 4:05 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 3:35 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

Ticket packages for the 2026 season are on-sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10, 15 and 25-game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for updates.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Rookie Jackson Mayo hit his first professional home run.

-Henry George has a six-game hitting streak.

-Julio Rosario notched the first save for the X's this season working a 1-2-3 ninth.

-The Explorers have won both their games played on Saturday this season.

-Braulio Vasquez had his 15th league leading hit in the game.







American Association Stories from May 23, 2026

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