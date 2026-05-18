Sioux Falls Completes Sweep of Saltdogs

Published on May 17, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs pitcher Haden Erbe

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs pitcher Haden Erbe(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Lincoln, Nebraska - For the third time in the three-game opening weekend series to the 2026 season, the Lincoln Saltdogs suffered a one-run defeat at the hands of the Sioux Falls Canaries. Sunday afternoon at Haymarket Park, Sioux Falls defeated Lincoln 5-4, to sweep the opening weekend action.

Sioux Falls (3-0) scored five runs off eight hits and committed one error, while stranding eight baserunners. Lincoln (0-3) plated four runs off eight hits with two errors and left eleven runners on base, in a game that lasted two hours and fifty-eight minutes, in front of 2,068 fans.

The Canaries began the scoring in the top of the first inning. Joe Vos led off the game by drawing a walk against Lincoln starter Haden Erbe. After a Vos stolen base, Anthony Sharkas reached on a base on balls, as well. An Anthony Hall ground out to second advanced both base runners. Then, Josh Rehwaldt grounded out to first base, which scored Vos, to make it a 1-0 Sioux Falls lead.

Lincoln responded in the bottom of the first inning. Facing Canaries starting pitcher Christian Edwards, Lincoln's Cam Phelts singled, then stole second base. Two batters later, Jairo Pomares singled to center, scoring Phelts, to tie the game at 1-1. Then, Tanner O'Tremba drew a walk. The next batter, Cary Arbolida singled, to load the bases. Then, Cael Chatham reached on an infield single, scoring Pomares, and a throwing error allowed O'Tremba to score, putting Lincoln ahead, 3-1.

Sioux Falls recaptured the lead in the top of the third inning. With two outs, Anthony Sharkas singled, then stole second base. Anthony Hill drew a walk. Then, Josh Rehwaldt hit a three-run home run to left field, which put the Canaries in front 4-3.

The Saltdogs battled back to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. Facing Sioux Falls reliever Spencer Bauer, Cael Chatham singled. Two batters later, Mason Minzey drew a walk. Then, Paul Myro did the same, to load the bases. The next batter, Cam Phelts, hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring pinch-runner Santino Panaro, to tie the game at 4-4.

However, Lincoln's momentum was short-lived. In the top of the ninth, facing Lincoln reliever Zac McCleve, the Canaries' T.J. Racherbaumer singled. After Joe Vos laid down a sacrifice bunt, advancing Racherbaumer to second, two batters later, Anthony Hall singled up the middle, scoring Racherbaumer, to make it a 5-4 Canaries' lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, against Sioux Falls closer, Charlie Hasty, Lincoln's Tanner O'Tremba singled with one out. However, Hasty recorded a fly out of Cary Arbolida and pop out from Calyn Halvorson, to end the game.

Sioux Falls starter Christian Edwards pitched 4.0 innings, giving up three runs off six hits, struck out three and walked one. Dylan Kirkeby pitched 2.0 innings, struck out two and walked one. Will Levine pitched 1.0 inning and hit one batter. Spencer Bauer (2-0) claimed the win, working 1.0 inning, yielding one run off one hit and walked two. Charlie Hasty (2) picked up the save. In 1.0 inning he gave up one hit and struck out one.

Lincoln starter Haden Erbe pitched 5.0 innings, yielding four runs off five hits, struck out four and walked three. Jeferson Figueroa pitched 1.0 inning and hit one batter. David Shaw pitched 1.0 inning and gave up one hit. Tyler Stasiowski pitched 1.0 inning and struck out two batters. Zac McCleve (0-1) took the loss, pitching 1.0 inning, yielding one run off two hits and struck out one.

Offensively for the Canaries, Anthony Sharkas was 2-for-4. Anthony Hall was 1-for-1 with an RBI. Josh Rehwaldt went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and four total runs batted in.

For the Saltdogs, Cam Phelts and Jairo Pomares were both 1-for-5 with an RBI. Cary Arbolida went 2-for-5. Cael Chatham was 2-for-4 with a run batted in.

Lincoln will continue it's seven-game homestand to begin the season by hosting the Sioux City Explorers, in the first of a four-game series, beginning Tuesday morning, May 19th. First pitch will be 11:05 a.m. RHP Harold Cortijo will be on the mound for the Saltdogs. The game will be broadcast on: www.aabaseball.tv. Tuesday's game is TRIPLE PLAY TUESDAY! sponsored by Celerion. It's also LPS Kids Day. Plus, there will be a Team Poster Giveaway sponsored by Firespring & Slim Chickens. For tickets, merchandise and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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