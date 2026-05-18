RailCats Defeat Lake Country 8-1 to Capture First Win of the Season

Published on May 17, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Oconomowoc, WI) The third and final game of the opening series concluded on Sunday at DockHounds Ballpark for an afternoon matchup. J.C. Flowers made his first start for the RailCats and for the 2-0 DockHounds it was the right-hander Dominic Cancellieri(4-2, 3.96 ERA).

Korry Howell led-off the game with a single into left field on the very first pitch. Howell would steal second and third before Elvis Peralta would score him with a ground ball to second. In the fourth inning with two outs, Cooper Weiss singled into center to bring in Peralta and Nick Podkul.

Flowers would go 5.2 innings allowing one earned run with seven strikeouts and was taking out after the bases were loaded. Dawson Lane would come in to get the flyout to right from Peter Zimmerman to get out of the threat.

In the top of the seventh, Cooper Edwards hit his first home run in his eighty-sixth game with the club. Peralta drove in Howell for a second time to make it 5-1. In the eighth Gary tacked-on three more runs to pull away and secure their first win of the 2026 season. The final score was 8-1.

The RailCats move on to face the 3-0 Milwaukee Milkmen who completed the sweep of the Winnipeg Goldeyes. The opening contest is scheduled for tomorrow at 6:30 PM, the livestream will be provided on AABaseball.TV.

The RailCats return home next week on May 22 for a nine-game homestand that features a lot of fun giveaways and theme nights. You can check them out on RailCatsBaseball.com or Tixr.com/RailCats.







American Association Stories from May 17, 2026

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