Goldeyes Suffer Sweep at Hands of Milkmen

Published on May 17, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Ramón Bramasco at bat for the Winnipeg Goldeyes vs. the Milwaukee Milkmen

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Milwaukee Milkmen) Ramón Bramasco at bat for the Winnipeg Goldeyes vs. the Milwaukee Milkmen(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Milwaukee Milkmen)

FRANKLIN, WI - The Winnipeg Goldeyes were swept by the Milwaukee Milkmen in their season-opening series, falling 12-2 at Franklin Field Sunday afternoon.

Milwaukee's offensive onslaught began early, when their third batter, first baseman Griffin Doersching, hit a two-run home run to left field - his second of the new season.

Doersching struck again an inning later, lining a two-out, two-run double to left field that brought in catcher Andrew Sundean and third baseman Michael Hallquist, making the score Milwaukee 4 Goldeyes 0 after two.

Milkmen left fielder Andy Blake led off the third inning with a home run to left that increased the lead to five runs, before they erupted for five more in the fourth. First, Doersching notched his fifth and sixth runs batted in of the afternoon with a double to right field. Shortstop Delvin Pérez and Hallquist came in to make it 7-0. Doersching would score on a throwing error before second baseman Yordys Valdés singled to right field to drive in right fielder Justin Janas and Blake to give Milwaukee a 10-0 lead.

The Goldeyes finally broke through in the top of the fifth when right fielder Roby Enríquez and left fielder Adam Hall hit back-to-back, two-out doubles to make it 10-1.

Milwaukee added two more in the bottom of the inning on Janas' two-run single to centre field that plated Hallquist and Doersching to give the Milkmen and 11-run lead at 12-1.

Winnipeg scored once in the top of the eighth on a bloop single to right field by second baseman Keyshawn Lynch. First baseman Raphaël Pelletier came home round out the scoring at 12-2.

Oakville, Ontario native Christian Young (W, 1-0) started for Milwaukee and worked five innings during which he allowed one earned run on five hits. He struck out five and walked one. Kenny Pierson and Eric Chalus each threw two innings in relief for the Milkmen.

Goldeyes starter Mitchell Lambson (L, 0-1) surrendered seven runs - all earned - on seven hits in just 3.1 innings, fanning one and issuing one free pass. He also hit two batters. Arij Fransen, Weston Lombard, James Colyer, and Tasker Strobel pitched out of the bullpen for Winnipeg.

Winnipeg now returns to Blue Cross Park for their Home Opener Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against the two-time defending Miles Wolff Cup Champion Kane County Cougars. Luke Boyd (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for the Goldeyes while fellow right-hander Vin Timpanelli is scheduled to take the mound for Kane County.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream will also be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes' first home series will include a free jersey giveaway to the first 5,000 fans and post-game fireworks May 19, a magnet schedule giveaway to the first 3,500 in attendance May 20, and the first of two 11:00 a.m. School Day games May 21.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

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American Association Stories from May 17, 2026

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