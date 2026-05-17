RailCats Fail to Calm Lake Country Bats, 11-2 Final

Published on May 16, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Oconomowoc, WI) The Gary SouthShore RailCats entered Saturday in Oconomowoc 0-1 after dropping game one of the season 12-4. But with Peyton Long taking the hill against Connor Fenlong, the 'Cats looked to even the series.

In the top of the first, with two outs, Elvis Peralta singled and Nick Podkul would follow it up with a two-run home run that soured over the left field wall to make it 2-0. In the bottom of the second with two-strikes and two outs, Brett Roberts got a ball to stay fair down the left field line to tie the game two.

The next inning, Ryan Hernandez gave Lake Country the lead with an RBI single. Lake Country added onto their lead with a Hernandez home run in the sixth inning. After the homer, Long struck out the next three batters and finished the outing with eight strikeouts.

In the eighth, the DockHounds broke the game open with six runs, four of them from a grand slam from Peter Zimmerman. The RailCats fall to 0-2 with an 11-2 loss. Peyton Long suffered the loss and Fenlong went five innings and got the win.

Gary and Lake Country face-off for the third and final game of the series tomorrow at 1:00. J.C. Flowers will pitch against Dominic Cancellieri.

The RailCats return home next week on May 22 for a nine-game homestand that features a lot of fun giveaways and theme nights. You can check them out on RailCatsBaseball.com or Tixr.com/RailCats.







American Association Stories from May 16, 2026

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