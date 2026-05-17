Cougars Fall to Monarchs

Published on May 16, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - After Kane County won 3-2 on Opening Night, Kansas City returned the favor, topping the Cougars 3-2 on Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field to even the series.

The bullpen proved to be key for the Monarchs (1-1). After starter Jay Groome was ejected in the bottom of the second inning, relievers Ryan Anderson, Tyler Myrick (1-0), Dylan Heid, Steffon Moore, Jeff Hakanson and Durbin Feltman combined to limit the Cougars (1-1) to just two runs on six hits for the remainder of the ballgame.

Earlier in the night, the Cougars took a lead in the bottom of the third against Anderson. Spencer Rich led off the inning with a single before Zane Spinn grounded into a fielder's choice. Spinn then stole second and Josh Allen walked to put two runners aboard. New Cougar Matt Botcher then poked a single back up the middle to score Spinn and make it 1-0. Next up, Todd Lott smacked a line drive single to left field to score Allen and make it 2-0.

Kansas City quickly responded with two runs in the top of the fourth against Cougars starter Brandon Komar. Sahid Valenzuela led off the frame with a single. Following Valenzuela, Grant Richardson belted a two-run homer to left-center field to tie the score at two.

One inning later, Kansas City took the lead against Cougars' reliever Reese Sharp (0-1). Brady Lindsly led off the frame with a bloop double to center. A sacrifice bunt from Alvaro Gonzalez then moved Lindsly up to third. With Lindsly at third, Sharp tossed a wild pitch that allowed Lindsly to score the go-ahead run.

After taking the lead, the Monarchs bullpen shut the door. Kansas City stuck out 13 Cougars hitters. Over the final 3.1 innings, Steffon Moore, Jeff Hakanson, and Durbin Feltman combined to allow just one hit and racked up seven strikeouts. Feltman earned his first save of the season. The Cougars did threaten with a Claudio Finol leadoff double in the eighth, but he was ultimately stranded at second.

The Cougars conclude the series with Monarchs tomorrow afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field. Right-hander Dakota Chalmers (0-0,0.00) is set to go for Kansas City against Cougars righty Ben Kowalski (0-0, 0.00). Sunday's game features a 2026 Magnetic Schedule Giveaway for fans. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.







American Association Stories from May 16, 2026

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