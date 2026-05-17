Dykhoff Fans 11, Sermo Homers Twice in Win at Cleburne

Published on May 16, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







CLEBURNE, Texas - The RedHawks hit five homers and got an 11-strikeout performance from Jake Dykhoff to pick up a 14-4 win over the Cleburne Railroaders Saturday night at La Moderna Field.

Fargo-Moorhead bashed 17 hits and scored at least a run in all but two innings to outpace the Railroaders and move to 3-0 on the year.

Matt Kroon, a 29-year-old former Phillies prospect, launched a three-run homer - his first with the RedHawks - off the left field scoreboard in the first inning to give Fargo-Moorhead an early lead.

Sermo added homers in the sixth and seventh, his second and third home runs in the past two nights. Juan Fernandez and Dillon Thomas each added solo shots.

Jake Dykhoff picked up where he left off last season, striking out 11 batters and allowing two unearned runs on three hits in six innings pitched to pick up the win.

Dykhoff's 11 punchouts were one off the righty's RedHawks career best and the third time he's reached double digits in his career with Fargo-Moorhead.

Jesus Lujano continued his hot streak to start the year with three more hits. The Venezuelan is 7-for-13 on the young season with four doubles and four RBIs.

The RedHawks and Railroaders (0-3) will continue their seven-game series on Sunday night at 6:06 p.m.

Eli Swanson







American Association Stories from May 16, 2026

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