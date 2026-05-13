RedHawks Take Exhibition Finale in KC

Published on May 12, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







Kansas City, Kansas - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks concluded their exhibition schedule with a 7-5 win over Kansas City Tuesday afternoon at Legends Field.

RedHawks pitchers Wyatt Cheney, Hunter Day, Angelo Cabral and Jon Beymer combined for 10 strikeouts and only two walks.

At the plate, the RedHawks got home runs from Jose Sermo, a three-run blast in the top of the fifth, and Dillon Thomas, who belted a line drive home run to right in the ninth.

RedHawks third baseman Matt Kroons collected two hits, including a double. Jairus Richards walked 3 times.







American Association Stories from May 12, 2026

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