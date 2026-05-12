DockHounds Power Past Goldeyes

Published on May 12, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







OCONOMOWOC, WI - The Lake Country DockHounds defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 13-3 at DockHounds Ballpark Tuesday afternoon in American Association preseason play.

The Goldeyes took an early 2-0 lead on a two-run bloop single to centre field by Jiandido Tromp with two out in the top of the first inning. Adam Hall and Ramón Bramasco scored on the play.

Lake Country responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the second. Joshua Mears hit a two-run home run to left field to tie the game. Two batters later, Ray Zuberer III hit a round-tripper to left that put the home side up 3-2.

Winnipeg tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the third when Kevin García crossed the plate on a fielder's choice off the bat of Hall.

It was all Lake Country after that though, beginning with a four-run outburst in the bottom of the third inning. First, Brett Roberts hit a one-out, solo home run to left-centre to make it 4-3 DockHounds, then Ripken Reyes went back-to-back with a homer to right field. Before the inning was through, Dom Johnson and Julio Carreras would score on the same wild pitch to make it 7-3.

In the fourth inning, Ryan Hernández came home on a fielder's choice, and Connor Bagnieski drew a bases-loaded walk, giving the DockHounds a 9-3 lead.

Lake Country tacked on three more in the fifth on a lead off home run to right by Ryan Lee and a two-run double to left-centre field by Hernández, making the score 12-3.

Finally, in the bottom of the eighth inning, Peter Zimmerman added a run-scoring single to increase the DockHounds' lead to 13-3.

Lefty Ryo Kohigashi started for the Winnipeg and struck out five in two innings of work. He was followed by Willian Suárez, Eli Saul, Quinn Waterhouse, James Colyer, and Kevin Vaupel.

The two clubs will meet again Wednesday morning at 11:00 in Oconomowoc for what will be the Goldeyes' final preseason tune-up. Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 10:35 a.m. The video stream will also be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Winnipeg will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus Kane County is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

The Goldeyes' first home series will include a free jersey giveaway to the first 5,000 fans and post-game fireworks May 19, a magnet schedule giveaway to the first 3,500 in attendance May 20, and the first of two 11:00 a.m. School Day games May 21.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.







American Association Stories from May 12, 2026

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