Goldeyes Earn Comeback Win in Fargo

Published on May 5, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes scored twice in the top of the ninth inning to erase a 6-5 deficit, defeating the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 7-6 at Newman Outdoor Field Tuesday afternoon.

Keshawn Lynch and Kevin García worked back-to-back bases-loaded walks off Fargo-Moorhead reliever Jon Beymer (L, 0-1) in the final inning to put the Goldeyes ahead.

Winnipeg scored twice in the opening frame after Noah Marcelo came in on a Ramón Bramasco single and Adam Hall trotted home on Max Murphy's sacrifice fly.

The RedHawks moved ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the third inning when Juan Fernández hit a three-run home run.

The Goldeyes tied the game at 3-3 in the fifth on a lead off blast by Roby Enríquez and took a 4-3 lead in the seventh after T.J. Schofield-Sam singled and scored on Ray-Patrick Didder's base hit.

Fargo-Moorhead went ahead 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Jake Hjelle and Andy Nelson scored on Weston Lombard's throwing error. Fernández then notched his fourth run batted in of the day with a single that plated Jesús Lujano and gave the home side a two-run cushion.

Winnipeg got one run back in the eighth as Marcelo singled, stole second base, and scored on Hall's base hit that made it 6-5 RedHawks.

Ryo Kohigashi (W, 1-0) was one of five Goldeyes who pitched in relief of starter Mitchell Lambson. Winnipeg pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts on the day with Lambson, Derrick Cherry, Lombard, Kohigashi, and Kevin Vaupel (S, 1) each recording two. Noah Millikan fanned five.

The Goldeyes returned home following the game and have workouts scheduled at Blue Cross Park Wednesday through Friday afternoons before departing for the Chicago area to resume their pre-season calendar Mother's Day against the Chicago Dogs in Rosemont, Illinois.

Winnipeg will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.







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