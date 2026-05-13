DockHounds Down Goldeyes in Preseason Finale

Published on May 13, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







OCONOMOWOC, WI - The Lake Country DockHounds defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 3-1 at DockHounds Ballpark Wednesday afternoon in the final preseason game for both clubs prior to Friday's Opening Day.

Lake Country opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning when designated hitter Ryan Hernández singled through the left side of the infield to drive in shortstop Ripken Reyes and third baseman Julio Carreras.

In the home second, catcher Ryan Lee doubled down the left field line to bring home first baseman Jack Blomgren, allowing the DockHounds to increase their lead to 3-0.

The Goldeyes got on the board in the top of the fifth inning when designated hitter Keshawn Lynch tripled and scored on Kevin García's groundout to second base which made it Lake Country 3 Winnipeg 1.

The game was, for all intents, over after five innings as the Goldeyes had used all of the pitchers available to them. Winnipeg continued to bat in the tops of innings six through eight before the game was officially called.

Tasker Strobel, Weston Lombard, Arij Fransen, Derrick Cherry, and Kevin Vaupel pitched for the Goldeyes.

Winnipeg will begin the 2026 American Association schedule Friday at 6:30 p.m. against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. Landen Bourassa will take the mound for the Goldeyes, while fellow right-hander Solomon Bates gets the Opening Day start for Milwaukee.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:05 p.m. The video stream will also be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Home Opener at Blue Cross Park versus Kane County, set for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. is nearly sold out.

The Goldeyes' first home series will include a free jersey giveaway to the first 5,000 fans and post-game fireworks May 19, a magnet schedule giveaway to the first 3,500 in attendance May 20, and the first of two 11:00 a.m. School Day games May 21.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.







American Association Stories from May 13, 2026

DockHounds Down Goldeyes in Preseason Finale - Winnipeg Goldeyes

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