Goldeyes Drop Pre-Season Contest to Kane County

Published on May 11, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







GENEVA, IL - The Kane County Cougars defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 6-1 in American Association pre-season action at Northwestern Medicine Field Monday afternoon.

The Goldeyes jumped out to an early lead when right fielder Noah Marcelo - the game's first batter - reached on an error and later scored on centre fielder Adam Hall's sacrifice fly to centre.

It was all Kane County after that, however. In the bottom of the first inning designated hitter Todd Lott brought second baseman Zane Spinn home with a base hit to tie the ballgame and first baseman Alex McGarry singled off the first base bag to drive in centre fielder Matt Bottcher to make it 2-1.

In the fourth Cougars shortstop Sam Dexter hit a ball to shallow centre field that dropped between Hall and shortstop Ramón Bramasco. Two runs scored on the play, increasing Kane County's lead to 4-1. Dexter would then come home on right fielder Armond Upshaw's single up the middle to make it 5-1 Cougars.

The score would remain the same until the bottom of the eighth when Upshaw notched his second run batted in of the day with a two-out single that brought in Dexter, giving the home side a 6-1 lead.

Luke Boyd started for Winnipeg and worked the first two innings. Arij Fransen, Tasker Strobel, Weston Lombard, and Derrick Cherry each pitched an inning of relief, while Noah Millikan's three-inning appearance spanned the fourth through sixth frames.

Despite Kane County leading after the top of the ninth, the bottom of the inning was played to give the players extra live game action.

The Goldeyes now make the short journey to Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, where their final two pre-season games will be played Tuesday and Wednesday. Both games are scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

Winnipeg will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus Kane County is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

The Goldeyes' first home series will include a free jersey giveaway to the first 5,000 fans and post-game fireworks May 19, a magnet schedule giveaway to the first 3,500 in attendance May 20, and the first of two 11:00 a.m. School Day games May 21.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.







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