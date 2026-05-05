RedHawks Edge Goldeyes in Pre-Season Opener

Published on May 5, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes dropped a 4-3 decision to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in their 2026 spring debut at Newman Outdoor Field Monday evening.

The pre-season contest was called after five innings owing to the unseasonably cold temperatures and windy conditions.

Winnipeg opened the scoring in the third inning when rookie catcher Raphaël Pelletier homered down the right field line, giving the Goldeyes a 1-0 lead.

The RedHawks tied the game in the bottom of the inning on a single by catcher Juan Fernández that brought right fielder Andy Nelson in to score.

Pelletier struck again in the fifth, driving in left fielder Keshawn Lynch with a single that made the score Winnipeg 2, Fargo-Moorhead 1. Pelletier then scored on centre fielder Noah Marcelo's single that increased the Goldeyes' lead to 3-1.

In the home half of what would be the final inning, Fargo-Moorhead scored three runs without the benefit of a hit. Fernández notched his second run batted in of the evening with a sacrifice fly that drove in third baseman Aidan Byrne. Nelson came in on a wild pitch to tie the game at 3-3. The RedHawks went ahead 4-3 on another sacrifice fly, this one by first baseman José Sermo.

Landen Bourassa started for the Goldeyes and worked the first two innings, allowing just one hit and striking out four. Luke Boyd, Willian Suárez, and Quinn Waterhouse followed out of the bullpen.

Patrick Wicklander and Alex Koep pitched for Fargo-Moorhead.

The teams play again at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Newman Outdoor Field. The Goldeyes will then return home to resume workouts at Blue Cross Park Wednesday through Friday afternoons.

Winnipeg will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.







American Association Stories from May 5, 2026

RedHawks Edge Goldeyes in Pre-Season Opener - Winnipeg Goldeyes

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