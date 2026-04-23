Enríquez Re-Signs as Goldeyes Add Late Lineup Lift

Published on April 23, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Thursday that outfielder Roby Enríquez has re-signed with the club for the 2026 season.

The 29-year-old hit .280 for the team in 2025, with 13 doubles and 22 runs batted in. He struck out just 35 times in 243 at-bats. Defensively, Enríquez led the Goldeyes with seven outfield assists.

Enríquez joined the team in 2024 and posted a .296 batting average along with 18 doubles, three home runs, and 42 RBIs.

Prior to signing with the Goldeyes, the Carolina, Puerto Rico native spent two seasons in the Arizona Diamondbacks' system, reaching the Class-AA level with the Texas League's Amarillo Sod Poodles in 2022 and 2023. In 136 games in Arizona's chain, Enríquez hit .290 with 27 doubles, eight home runs, and 65 RBIs.

Enríquez made his professional debut with the Boise Hawks of the Pioneer League - a Major League Baseball Partner League - in 2021 after two seasons at Indiana State University (Terre Haute, Indiana).

A left-handed batter, Enríquez also has experience playing in the Puerto Rican Winter League and has represented the island in the Caribbean Series, where he has been a teammate of numerous Major League veterans.

"Getting Roby back is a huge boost for our lineup," said Goldeyes skipper Logan Watkins. "We thought we had probably lost him to Mexico, so adding him this late in the offseason is really significant for us. He's excited to be back and with us for a full season, and I think he's going to have a great year."

In a separate transaction, the Goldeyes released rookie infielder Mason Dobie. The Meaford, Ontario product was slated to make his professional debut with the club next month.

Winnipeg now has 26 players under contract for the 2026 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins May 3.

2026 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Landen Bourassa

RHP Luke Boyd

RHP James Bradwell

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Derrick Cherry

RHP James Colyer

IF Ray-Patrick Didder

OF Roby Enríquez

RHP Arij Fransen

C Kevin García

OF Adam Hall

LHP Ryo Kohigashi

LHP Mitchell Lambson

LHP Weston Lombard

IF Keshawn Lynch

OF Noah Marcelo

RHP Noah Millikan

OF Max Murphy

C Raphaël Pelletier

RHP Eli Saul

IF T.J. Schofield-Sam

LHP Tasker Strobel

RHP Willian Suárez

OF Jiandido Tromp

LHP Kevin Vaupel

LHP Quinn Waterhouse

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.







American Association Stories from April 23, 2026

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