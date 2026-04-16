Retro Revival Concert Comes to Blue Cross Park

Published on April 15, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes are turning back the clock this summer with Retro Revival at the Ballpark, a celebration of the greatest hits of the 1970s and 1980s, coming to Blue Cross Park Friday, July 17, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. Music lovers can expect an unforgettable night of singalong favourites and iconic pop anthems featuring:

Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA

The Australian Bee Gees

Kyle Martin's Piano Man

Tickets for Retro Revival at the Ballpark go on sale Thursday, April 16 at 10:00 a.m. at Goldeyes.com. On-field seating is $85 (plus taxes and fees), while in-stand seats are priced at $70 (plus taxes and fees).

"Blue Cross Park has become much more than a ballpark - it is a gathering place for memorable summer experiences in the heart of downtown Winnipeg," said Regan Katz, Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Winnipeg Goldeyes. "We are committed to bringing exciting events to Blue Cross Park each summer and giving people even more reasons to come downtown, support local business, and make lasting memories with family and friends."

Retro Revival at the Ballpark is one of three concerts scheduled for Blue Cross Park this summer, joining Country Rising Festival August 21 and Tacos & Tequila Festival August 22. The growing summer concert lineup reflects the Goldeyes' continued focus on expanding the use of Blue Cross Park as a premier outdoor entertainment destination in Winnipeg.

Headlining the evening is Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA, widely recognized as one of the world's leading ABBA tribute productions. Founded in 1995 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the show was created with ties to ABBA's original musical legacy and has built an international reputation through decades of touring and performances in countries around the world. The production is known for recreating the sound, look and energy of ABBA's timeless catalogue for audiences across generations.

Also appearing are The Australian Bee Gees, a long-running tribute act that has been performing together continuously since 1996. Over the course of its career, the group has staged more than 6,500 performances in more than 55 countries, earned recognition in Las Vegas, and built a loyal following with a show that traces the Bee Gees' greatest hits from the early years through the disco era.

Rounding out the lineup is Kyle Martin's Piano Man, a high-energy tribute to the music of Billy Joel and Elton John. Martin was hand-picked by Billy Joel for the touring production of Movin' Out and now stars in his own Las Vegas production, where he and his band perform a powerhouse set built around some of the most beloved piano-driven songs in pop music.

The concert will take place at Blue Cross Park, home of the Winnipeg Goldeyes since 1999. The downtown, 7,000-seat venue has hosted not only Goldeyes baseball, but also concerts, charity events, and amateur and international sporting competitions. Expanded to its current footprint in 2003, Blue Cross Park now includes 26 Skysuites, four patios, a Picnic Park, and the Original Craft Beer Corner, while its location near The Forks, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, the Exchange District and St. Boniface makes it one of Winnipeg's most distinctive and accessible summer event settings.







American Association Stories from April 15, 2026

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