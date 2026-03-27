Canadian Outfielder Hall Rejoins Goldeyes
Published on March 27, 2026 under American Association (AA)
Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release
WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Friday the signing of Canadian outfielder Adam Hall.
Hall recently represented Canada at the World Baseball Classic as the team reached the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time.
The 26-year-old began the 2024 campaign with the Goldeyes before his contract was transferred to the Milwaukee Brewers. He was ultimately assigned to the Biloxi Shuckers of the Double-A Southern League, where he hit .262 with three doubles and 16 runs batted in.
Hall split last season between the Shuckers and the Nashville Sounds of the Triple-A International League, hitting a combined .232 with nine doubles, three triples, one home run, and 21 RBIs. He also stole 25 bases and was caught just once.
Born in Hamilton, Bermuda, Hall's parents relocated to southern Ontario to further his development as a baseball player. He was selected in the second round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft by the Baltimore Orioles out of A.B. Lucas Secondary School in London, Ontario.
Hall played parts of six seasons in the Orioles' organization, reaching as high as Triple-A with the Norfolk Tides of the International League in 2022.
A member of Canada's Junior National Team from 2015 to 2017, Hall also participated in the 2015 WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup.
"Bringing Adam back is huge news for us. He got off to a hot start with us two years ago before being picked up, and we believe he can bring that same impact again in 2026," said skipper Logan Watkins. "We know he's motivated to put together a successful, healthy season, and we're excited to have him back."
Hall is the fifth Canadian on the Goldeyes' roster, joining Landen Bourassa (Lethbridge, Alberta), James Bradwell (North Vancouver, British Columbia), Mason Dobie (Meaford, Ontario), and T.J. Schofield-Sam (Mississauga, Ontario).
In a separate transaction, right-handed starting pitcher Ben Kowalski was traded to the Kane County Cougars in exchange for a player to be named later. Kowalski was re-signed on December 22 after making his professional debut with the Goldeyes in 2025. The 26-year-old split last season between Winnipeg and the Dorados de Chihuahua of the Mexican League. He went 3-1 with a 3.58 earned run average in seven games with the Goldeyes.
Winnipeg now has 24 players under contract for the 2026 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins May 3.
2026 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings
RHP Landen Bourassa
RHP Luke Boyd
RHP James Bradwell
IF Ramón Bramasco
RHP Derrick Cherry
RHP James Colyer
IF Ray-Patrick Didder
IF/OF Mason Dobie
RHP Arij Fransen
C Kevin García
OF Adam Hall
LHP Ryo Kohigashi
LHP Mitchell Lambson
LHP Weston Lombard
IF Keshawn Lynch
OF Noah Marcelo
RHP Noah Millikan
OF Max Murphy
IF T.J. Schofield-Sam
LHP Tasker Strobel
RHP Willian Suárez
OF Jiandido Tromp
LHP Kevin Vaupel
LHP Quinn Waterhouse
The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.
For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.
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Winnipeg Goldeyes outfielder Adam Hall
(Dave Mahussier)
American Association Stories from March 27, 2026
- Canadian Outfielder Hall Rejoins Goldeyes - Winnipeg Goldeyes
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