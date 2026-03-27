Canadian Outfielder Hall Rejoins Goldeyes

Published on March 27, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes outfielder Adam Hall

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier) Winnipeg Goldeyes outfielder Adam Hall(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Friday the signing of Canadian outfielder Adam Hall.

Hall recently represented Canada at the World Baseball Classic as the team reached the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time.

The 26-year-old began the 2024 campaign with the Goldeyes before his contract was transferred to the Milwaukee Brewers. He was ultimately assigned to the Biloxi Shuckers of the Double-A Southern League, where he hit .262 with three doubles and 16 runs batted in.

Hall split last season between the Shuckers and the Nashville Sounds of the Triple-A International League, hitting a combined .232 with nine doubles, three triples, one home run, and 21 RBIs. He also stole 25 bases and was caught just once.

Born in Hamilton, Bermuda, Hall's parents relocated to southern Ontario to further his development as a baseball player. He was selected in the second round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft by the Baltimore Orioles out of A.B. Lucas Secondary School in London, Ontario.

Hall played parts of six seasons in the Orioles' organization, reaching as high as Triple-A with the Norfolk Tides of the International League in 2022.

A member of Canada's Junior National Team from 2015 to 2017, Hall also participated in the 2015 WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup.

"Bringing Adam back is huge news for us. He got off to a hot start with us two years ago before being picked up, and we believe he can bring that same impact again in 2026," said skipper Logan Watkins. "We know he's motivated to put together a successful, healthy season, and we're excited to have him back."

Hall is the fifth Canadian on the Goldeyes' roster, joining Landen Bourassa (Lethbridge, Alberta), James Bradwell (North Vancouver, British Columbia), Mason Dobie (Meaford, Ontario), and T.J. Schofield-Sam (Mississauga, Ontario).

In a separate transaction, right-handed starting pitcher Ben Kowalski was traded to the Kane County Cougars in exchange for a player to be named later. Kowalski was re-signed on December 22 after making his professional debut with the Goldeyes in 2025. The 26-year-old split last season between Winnipeg and the Dorados de Chihuahua of the Mexican League. He went 3-1 with a 3.58 earned run average in seven games with the Goldeyes.

Winnipeg now has 24 players under contract for the 2026 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins May 3.

2026 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Landen Bourassa

RHP Luke Boyd

RHP James Bradwell

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Derrick Cherry

RHP James Colyer

IF Ray-Patrick Didder

IF/OF Mason Dobie

RHP Arij Fransen

C Kevin García

OF Adam Hall

LHP Ryo Kohigashi

LHP Mitchell Lambson

LHP Weston Lombard

IF Keshawn Lynch

OF Noah Marcelo

RHP Noah Millikan

OF Max Murphy

IF T.J. Schofield-Sam

LHP Tasker Strobel

RHP Willian Suárez

OF Jiandido Tromp

LHP Kevin Vaupel

LHP Quinn Waterhouse

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

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American Association Stories from March 27, 2026

Canadian Outfielder Hall Rejoins Goldeyes - Winnipeg Goldeyes

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