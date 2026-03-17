Goldeyes Announce 2026 Promotional Schedule

Published on March 17, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes are set to make the summer of 2026 unforgettable, unveiling a promotional schedule Tuesday that is packed with exciting giveaways, community celebrations, fan-favourite theme nights, and nine dazzling post-game fireworks shows at Blue Cross Park.

"We're excited to roll out another incredible lineup of promotions for the upcoming season, filled with can't-miss theme nights, exciting giveaways, and unforgettable moments for fans of all ages," said Goldeyes Director of Sales & Marketing Dan Chase. "From fireworks and fan-favourite events to new entertainment and ballpark experiences, we can't wait to welcome fans back to Blue Cross Park for another summer of fun, energy, and great Goldeyes baseball."

The 2026 home schedule begins in style Tuesday, May 19, when the Goldeyes host our Home Opener against the two-time defending Miles Wolff Cup Champion Kane County Cougars. The first 5,000 fans through the gates will receive an exclusive Goldeyes jersey available only to those in attendance that night. The celebration will continue after the final out with the first of the club's nine post-game fireworks shows, presented by award-winning Archangel Fireworks.

The Goldeyes will once again welcome thousands of students to the ballpark for a pair of School Day games at 11:00 a.m. May 21 and June 3, creating a memorable day at the park for young fans from Winnipeg and surrounding communities.

For the second straight season, the Goldeyes will also be at home on Canada Day, with a special 4:00 p.m. game July 1 as Blue Cross Park plays host to a celebration of all things Canadian.

One of the most popular nights on the promotional calendar returns on June 11 with Shirt Off Our Backs Night, when one lucky fan will win a game-worn jersey off a Goldeyes player's back after each inning. Fans will also have the chance to win major prizes throughout the season, including a Jamaican vacation July 24 and a trip to Churchill August 16.

Another returning favourite, Bark in the Park, is scheduled for August 15, giving fans the opportunity to bring their dogs along for a unique evening at the ballpark.

New this season is Rock 'n Wrestling Night, including a wrestling mask giveaway and pre-game, on-field wrestling match and post-game fireworks.

Plus, the Goldeyes will become the latest professional baseball team to go incognito, when they play as a yet-to-be-revealed alternate identity July 31. This team name, logo, and uniforms will be revealed April 1.

The regular season wraps up on August 30 with Fan Appreciation Day, featuring a team photo giveaway and a pre-game on-field autograph session as the organization says thank you to its fans for their support throughout the season.

The Goldeyes will also continue their tradition of spotlighting important causes and celebrating the many communities that make up Manitoba. This year's special event nights include Faith Night (May 23), Lou Gehrig's Awareness Night (June 4), National Indigenous Peoples Day (June 20), Pride Night (June 27), Soireé Francophone (June 29), Ukrainian Night (June 30), Autism Acceptance Night (August 12), and B'Nai Brith Day (August 16).

The remaining fireworks dates are set for June 5, June 19, June 26, July 10, July 24, July 31, August 14, and August 28. All Friday home games are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. to accommodate fireworks when applicable.

Notable Dates Include:

Tuesday, May 19 - 6:30 p.m. - Home Opener, Jersey Giveaway, & Fireworks

Wednesday, May 20 - 6:30 p.m. - Magnet Schedule Giveaway

Thursday, May 21 - 11:00 a.m. - School Day Game

Wednesday, June 3 - 11:00 a.m. - School Day Game

Friday, June 5 - 7:00 p.m. - Goldie's Birthday & Fireworks

Saturday, June 6 - 6:00 p.m. - Manitoba Baseball Hall of Fame Game

Tuesday, June 9 - 6:30 p.m. - Country Night

Thursday, June 11 - 6:30 p.m. - Shirt Off Our Backs Night

Friday, June 19 - 7:00 p.m. - Fireworks

Saturday, June 20 - 6:00 p.m. - National Indigenous Peoples Day

Sunday, June 21 - 1:00 p.m. - Father's Day & Bucket Hat Giveaway

Friday, June 26 - 7:00 p.m. - Rock 'n Wrestling Night & Fireworks

Tuesday, June 30 - 6:30 p.m. - Ukrainian Night

Wednesday, July 1 - 4:00 p.m. - Canada Day

Friday, July 10 - 7:00 p.m. - Boy Band Night & Fireworks

Friday, July 24 - 7:00 p.m. - Jamaica Trip Giveaway & Fireworks

Friday, July 31 - 7:00 p.m. - Alternate Identity Night & Fireworks

Saturday, July 25 - 6:00 p.m. - Christmas in July

Friday, August 14 - 7:00 p.m. - Manitoba Social Night & Fireworks

Saturday, August 15 - 6:00 p.m. - Bark in the Park

Sunday, August 16 - 1:00 p.m. - Journey to Churchill Trip Giveaway

Friday, August 28 - 7:00 p.m. - Player Card Giveaway & Fireworks

Sunday, September 30 - 1:00 p.m. - Fan Appreciation Day, Team Photo Giveaway, & Autograph Session

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.







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