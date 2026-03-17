Monarchs Sign Pembroke Hill Star Marcus Smith

Published on March 17, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







Kansas City, KS - Local Kansas City, Kansas left-handed hitting outfielder Marcus Smith is set to join the Kansas City Monarchs for the 2026 season. Drafted out of The Pembroke Hill School in Kansas City, Missouri in the 3rd round of the 2019 Major League baseball Amateur Draft by the Oakland Athletics the 25-year-old is very happy to play in his hometown.

When contacted Smith said "I am excited to be playing with a new bunch of guys in Kansas City. I grew up and still call home 10 minutes from Legends Field. I love the opportunity to play in a community that me and my family have so many ties to. It is a great environment, and I get to experience it for myself."

Smith added "It is a privilege playing for the Kansas City Monarchs - the history of the Monarchs stands for itself. I trust Joe - this is a very new experience for me. I really appreciate his communication style. Can't wait to get started!"

Smith had committed to play college baseball for the University of Michigan but chose to sign a professional contract after high school.

Smith graduated from Pembroke Hill School as their all-time leader in hits (112), runs (112), RBI (79), triples (12), and home runs (13).

On September 18, 2020, Smith and Dustin Harris were traded to the Texas Rangers as the Players to Be Named Later in the Mike Minor trade.

Manager Joe Calfapietra said when asked about Marcus Smith said "We are pleased to have Marcus part of the organization. His skill set and ability level are going to be something our fans are going to want to see."

Smith spent the 2025 season with three Texas Ranger affiliates - Hub City (High A in the South Atlantic League), Frisco (AA in the Texas League) and Round Rock (AAA in the Pacific Coast League). Played in 88 games / hit 9 home runs / 30 RBI / 9 stolen bases / and hit .178. Smith played all three outfield positions at all the affiliate clubs.

The Monarchs start training camp at Legends Field on May 2nd. Their season kicks off against the Kane County Cougars in Illinois on May 15th with their home opener on May 19th against the Chicago Dogs. Tickets are on sale now at monarchsbaseball.com. To view the 2026 schedule, fans can visit monarchsbaseball.com/schedule/







American Association Stories from March 17, 2026

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