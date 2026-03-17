Isom Lands Two Relievers

Published on March 17, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats and their Manager Jeff Isom have announced the signing of two right-handed relivers, Joan Valdez and J.C. Flowers.

Joan Valdez is a 27-year-old from the Dominican Republic who started his professional career at age 17. He had signed as an International Free Agent by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Valdez pitched his first season of pro baseball in 2017 at 18 years old.

The hurler would spend five years in the Minor Leagues with the Dodgers and penciled in a 3.88 ERA with 202 strikeouts in 195 innings. In 2023, Valdez made his way to Gary for the first time, his first season with Gary would start off slow but at the end he was lockdown. In his final 16 appearances he struck out 34% of batters he faces and had a 1.26 ERA. This carried into 2024 as Valdez pitched to a tune of a 1.14 ERA, had a .188 batting average against him, and had a 1.10 WHIP in his first 23 outings.

In his two seasons with the RailCats, Valdez has took the mound in 73 games, carrying a 4.55 ERA, 90 strikeouts in 89 innings. Valdez did not pitch in 2025, and he becomes the twenty-third player to sign to the 2026 roster.

"When Valdez came out of the bullpen, I knew it was going to be a tough inning," Isom said. "He's a competitor who wears his emotion on his sleeve, and for me, that's what gave him an edge against hitters."

Flowers is a 27-year-old right-hander from Orange Park, Florida. He attended Trinity Christian Academy, where he served as a two-way player. Going into his senior year, he was listed as the number one outfielder in the state. The Cincinnati Reds drafted Flowers in the 18th round in 2016, but he elected not to sign and instead played college baseball at Florida State.

Flowers continued to hit and pitch when he arrived in Tallahassee. In 2017, he was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team. In 2019, Flowers became the Seminoles' closer, and in 23 games he recorded 13 saves, posted a 1.69 ERA, and struck out 25 batters. At the plate, he crushed 13 home runs, drove in 53 runs, and posted a .371 OBP. That season, the Seminoles won the ACC Championship, and Flowers earned All-ACC First Team honors as a reliever and Third Team honors for his play in the outfield. In a College World Series game against Arkansas, he made an incredible play at the wall, scored the winning run, and recorded the save.

After an impressive three years playing for the legendary Mike Martin, the Pittsburgh Pirates drafted Flowers in the fourth round and transitioned him into a full-time pitcher. He started 21 games in his first two years in the Pittsburgh system before making a permanent move to the bullpen in 2022 with Double-A Altoona.

In 2023, Flowers reached Triple-A Indianapolis for the first time, and the Pirates sent him to the Arizona Fall League that same year. In 2024 and 2025, he split time between Altoona and Indianapolis. His Minor League career includes 148 games, 29 starts, four saves, 319.1 innings pitched, 306 strikeouts, 173 walks, and a 1.547 WHIP.

The former Seminole stands at 6-foot-3 and features a fastball that tops out at 93 mph, a slider with late life, and a changeup. Flowers is known for his ability to throw strikes and attack opposing hitters.

"Flowers is an athlete that can pitch." Isom said. "His ability to fill up the zone and force opposing hitters to earn their way on is something we look for in a pitcher. I look forward to seeing J.C. take the mound at the Steel Yard very soon."

The RailCats will open their 2026 season on the road on May 15 before returning home for their Steel Yard opener on May 22 against the Cleburne Railroaders. Fans can secure their seats now by visiting railcatsbaseball.com/tickets.







American Association Stories from March 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.