RailCats Sign All-Star Closer

Published on May 2, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats have officially agreed on a deal to reunite with their All-Star Closer from last year's campaign, Jacob Coats.

Coats is a 6-foot-6 right-handed pitcher from Schertz, Texas. The flamethrower spent the first two years of his college career at Paris Junior College, the only school that offered him a scholarship. In his sophomore season, he led the team in innings pitched with 56.1 and struck out 39 batters.

He transferred to the Division I level, committing to Houston Baptist University. Coats became a mainstay in the Huskies' rotation his senior year, starting 14 games, tossing two complete games, and striking out 79 batters in 78.1 innings.

After college, Coats went to North Carolina and used saved student loan money to pay for six months of training with Treat Athletics. During that time, his fastball velocity jumped four to five ticks, eventually reaching 98 mph. Astros scout Jim Stevenson took to Twitter asking 2022 draft-eligible players to send him film for evaluation. Coats submitted his footage, and after impressing Stevenson, he signed with the Astros.

In 2022, Coats pitched for the Astros' A-ball and High-A affiliates. He appeared in 32 games, recording 64 strikeouts in 49 innings. The following season, he returned to High-A, but in his second appearance on May 11, 2023, he tore his UCL and underwent Tommy John surgery.

The 27-year-old missed the remainder of 2023 and spent all of 2024 rehabbing. In March 2025, Coats signed his first contract with the Gary SouthShore RailCats. He returned to the mound on May 9, pitching in his first game in nearly two years.

He began the season as a setup reliever, but as the year progressed, he transitioned into the team's closer. Coats locked down 13 saves, posted a 2.89 ERA, and held opposing hitters to a .195 average. His performance earned him a selection to represent the RailCats at the 2025 American Association All-Star Game in Fargo, North Dakota.

"Coats really thrived as our club's closer last season." RailCats Manager Jeff Isom said. "With his electric fastball and his desire to want to be on the mound for those late game moments is what allowed him to succeed."

The RailCats will open their 2026 season on the road on May 15 before returning home for their Steel Yard opener on May 22 against the Cleburne Railroaders. Fans can secure their seats now by visiting railcatsbaseball.com/tickets.







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RailCats Sign All-Star Closer - Gary SouthShore Railcats

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