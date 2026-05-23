Peralta Hits Grand Slam, Long Shoves, 'Cats Win, 5-0

Published on May 22, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







Gary, IN - The Gary SouthShore RailCats opened their home schedule with a 5-0 win over the Cleburne Railroaders to begin the weekend series.

The RailCats were led by right-hander Peyton Long, who threw seven scoreless innings. Long mixed six different pitches to keep a typically strong Cleburne offense off balance. He worked out of an early jam in the first inning after allowing hits to the first two batters, inducing a ground ball, turning a double play, and recording a strikeout to escape without damage. Long finished his outing allowing just four hits while striking out seven and walking none to earn the win.

Cleburne started left-hander Luke Short, who allowed four earned runs after issuing a walk, hitting a batter, and surrendering a single to load the bases for left-handed hitter Elvis Peralta. Peralta then lifted a home run to right field, giving the RailCats a 4-0 lead in the third inning.

The Railroaders' offense managed just four hits, struck out nine times, and drew only one walk, remaining scoreless through nine innings. Cody Thomas led the way with a hit and a walk, finishing the game with a .500 on-base percentage.

The Gary SouthShore RailCats defeated the Cleburne Railroaders, 5-0. The two teams will meet again tomorrow at 4 p.m. at the Steel Yard.







American Association Stories from May 22, 2026

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