RailCats Can't Find Big Hit, Drop 4-3 Game

Published on May 19, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Franklin, WI) The Gary SouthShore RailCats and the Milwaukee Milkmen had a quick turn around after finishing up last night and got ready for a 10:30 start for the middle matchup. Right-hander Grant Cherry was pitching in his first game as a RailCat and he faced the left-handed pitcher, Matt Walker.

For a fourth game in a row the RailCats struck first in the opening inning with Joe Suozzi driving in Korry Howell on a sacrifice fly. In the bottom of the second inning, Andrew Sundean tied the game with a sac fly of his own and Delvin Perez tripled off the wall to give Milwaukee the 2-1 lead.

In the top of the third, Korry Howell smashed a ball over the wall for his first home run of the season and tied the game at two. In the bottom of the fifth, Parker Lester had his first home run and it scored in two, Milkmen led 4-2.

In the top of the sixth, Kevin Watson Jr rolled a ball up the line and legged out an infield single to score Howell for a third time. The Milkmen bullpen would pitch three scoreless innings after the sixth to get the win by a final of 4-3.

The RailCats record goes to 2-3 and Milwaukee improves to 4-1. Tomorrow's 10:30 game is a rubber matchup featuring Opening day starter Deyni Olivero for Gary and he will face third-year pitcher Davis Welch. The broadcast can be found on AABaseball.TV.

The RailCats return home next week on May 22 for a nine-game homestand that features a lot of fun giveaways and theme nights. You can check them out on RailCatsBaseball.com or Tixr.com/RailCats.







American Association Stories from May 19, 2026

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