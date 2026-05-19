Explorers Roll Past Saltdogs 7-3

Published on May 19, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







LINCOLN, NE - On a chilly, windy afternoon in Lincoln, with temperatures dipping into the low 50s, Explorers (2-2) powered through the conditions and defeated the Saltdogs (0-4) 7-3 behind a six-run surge and a dominant outing from Peniel Otaño.

Sioux City threatened immediately, putting runners in scoring position in both the first and second innings, but couldn't convert either opportunity.

The X's also ran into trouble on the bases early, as Henry George and Zac Vooletich were each thrown out attempting to steal by Ryan Grabosch. It marked the first time this season the X's were caught stealing after opening the year a perfect 5-for-5.

The Explorers finally broke through in the fourth. Sioux City loaded the bases with no outs after two hit-by-pitches and a single from Jackson Mayo. After a gritty 10-pitch walk by Zane Denton, the X's took a 1-0 lead and ended the day for Lincoln starter Harold Cortijo, who threw 70 pitches in just 3.1 innings.

Reliever Theo Hughes entered and immediately walked Elliot Good to force in another run, making it 2-0. Hughes then settled in to retire the next two hitters and limit the damage.

Sioux City kept the pressure on in the fifth, loading the bases again after Hughes issued three straight walks. Jackson Van De Brake delivered a sharp single into right-center to score Alberto Osuna and extend the lead to 3-0.

Two pitches later, Zach Denton punched a two-run single following a pitching change, pushing the advantage to 5-0. Good capped the inning with a deep sacrifice fly to center, making it 6-0 as all nine Explorers came to the plate.

On the mound, Otaño delivered exactly what Sioux City needed. The right-hander fired six scoreless innings, allowing just four hits while striking out five. It was the Explorers' first quality start of the campaign and set the tone for a wire-to-wire victory.

Explorers manager Steve Montgomery praised Otaño's outing, calling it one of the most complete performances he's seen.

"He was absolute dynamite. Absolutely fabulous, building on what he did in the preseason," Montgomery said. "He kept the walks low, pitched out of trouble, and just did a fabulous job. What more can you ask for?"

Montgomery added that Otaño's growth has been noticeable.

"He learned a lot last year going through a full season in this league," he said. "There's maturity in his face and in his body. Really good to see the confidence shine through."

The Saltdogs pushed across their first run of the afternoon in the seventh against Ryan Beaird when Sam Linscott grounded out to second, cutting the deficit to 6-1. Then, pinch-hitter Jairo Pomares entered the game and launched a two-run homer, trimming Sioux City's lead to 6-3 before the inning came to an end.

Denton added some insurance with his fourth RBI of the day, lifting a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth to extend the lead to 7-3.

Ben DeTaeye and Tahnaj Thomas handled the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, to close out the win.

Sioux City has a doubleheader at Lincoln on Wednesday. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 5:35 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 5:05 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

The club will celebrate opening night at Lewis and Clark Park on Friday night, May 22 at 6:55 p.m., against Lincoln. Ticket packages for the 2026 season are on-sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10, 15 and 25-game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for updates.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Zane Denton had a busy day driving in four going 2-for-3.

- Peniel Otaño tossed the team's first quality start (6IP and 3ER or less) of the season and his first as an Explorer.

-The X's will feature a second rookie debut in game 1 on Wednesday with Hunter Cashero making his first pro start.

-All nine batters reached base for Sioux City in the win.

-The Explorers are 138-120 all time against Lincoln.







American Association Stories from May 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.