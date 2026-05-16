X's Stumble Late

Published on May 15, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







ROSEMONT, IL - The Explorers came out swinging on Opening Night, building an early lead and reclaiming it late, but a dramatic eighth-inning swing from Chicago proved to be the difference as the Dogs (1-0) edged Sioux City (0-1) 4-3 in a tight contest at Impact Field.

Braulio Vásquez opened the scoring in the top of the first, ripping a line-drive double to left that brought home Zac Vooletich for a 1-0 lead. Moments later, Alberto Osuna continued the early surge. His line drive to center plated Vásquez, pushing the X's ahead 2-0. Both early runs were charged to starter Steven Lacey, who settled in after the rocky start and went five innings for Chicago.

Explorers' manager Steve Montgomery emphasized the need for sharper execution as the game went along.

"We looked like world beaters on offense early, and then we didn't make any adjustments after they started to pitch backwards."

The Dogs were held hitless through the first two innings, thanks to steady work from Explorers right-hander Zach Willeman. Chicago finally broke through in the bottom of the third, thanks to Daniel Harris and immediately capitalized.

With runners aboard, Ethan Wilder jumped on the first pitch he saw, lining a two-run single to tie the game 2-2. Willeman nearly escaped the inning, recording back-to-back strikeouts, but Wilder's timely swing prevented the shutdown frame.

Willeman finished his night with 5 innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits while striking out six.

Sioux City reclaimed the lead in the top of the eighth, thanks to pure hustle from Henry George, who singled to start the inning before stealing second and third to put himself in prime scoring position. With two outs, Osuna delivered again, driving George home to give the X's a 3-2 advantage. Osuna's night was one to remember, he finished 3-for-4 with two RBI.

Chicago responded in the bottom half of the inning. Reliever Ryan Beaird hit Chance Sisco with the first pitch of the frame, setting the table for Aaron Altherr, who had struck out in each of his first three at-bats.

Altherr didn't miss this time. He launched a towering moonshot to left field, clearing the wall and landing out on I-294 behind the ballpark. A no-doubt blast that gave Chicago its first lead of the night at 4-3.

The Explorers threatened late, but Chicago closer Jacob DeLabio shut things down in the ninth, earning the save and sealing the Dogs' comeback victory.

Sioux City looks to bounce back and even the series when it returns to Impact Field on Saturday evening. The Explorers hand the ball to Reed Butz, who will square off against Chicago right-hander Regi Grace Jr.

First pitch for game two is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

The club will celebrate opening night at Lewis and Clark Park on Friday night, May 22 at 6:55 p.m., against Lincoln. Ticket packages for the 2026 season are on-sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10, 15 and 25-game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for updates.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-The X's have lost two of their last three opening games of the season.

-The Explorers lost despite out-hitting the Dogs 8-4.

-Braulio Vasquez and Alberto Osuna each delivered two hits in the third and fourth holes.

-True rookie LJ Waco made his professional debut in the 8th and retired the only batter he faced.







American Association Stories from May 15, 2026

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