RedHawks Outlast Cleburne in Season Opener

Published on May 15, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







CLEBURNE, Texas - Kyle Crigger allowed one run in seven innings of work, Jairus Richards drove in a run, stole a base and came around to score the game-winning run on a throwing error in extra innings and Jon Beymer shut the door in the 10th and 11th innings to lead the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (1-0) to a 4-3 win in 11 innings Thursday night against the Cleburne Railroaders (0-1) at La Moderna Field.

Richards was caught off first base in the 11th inning after his RBI single scored Hjelle to give the RedHawks a 3-2 lead, but a Cleburne error during the ensuing pickle allowed the second-year RedHawks outfielder to reach second. He stole third on the next pitch, coming in to score on a Railroaders throwing error.

Beymer pitched a scoreless 10th and allowed one unearned run in the 11th, but shut the door to earn the win in his Fargo-Moorhead debut. He struck out three and allowed one hit in two innings of work.

Crigger kept the RedHawks in it through the early part of the game, striking out six and allowing only one run while his counterpart, Andrew Bellatti, limited Fargo-Moorhead to just one hit through five innings. The righty became the fourth pitcher in RedHawks history with multiple Opening Day starts.

Jesus Lujano and Jake Hjelle each notched an RBI double in the eighth inning to get Fargo-Moorhead on the board, but a Railroaders home run in the bottom half of the inning was enough to force extra innings on Opening Day.

The RedHawks improved to 20-11 all-time on Opening Day, 14-8 on the road and 3-1 in extra-inning games. Fargo-Moorhead has now won five straight Opening Day contests going back to 2022.

Fargo-Moorhead and Cleburne continue their seven-game series in Texas on Friday night at 7:06 p.m.







American Association Stories from May 15, 2026

RedHawks Outlast Cleburne in Season Opener - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

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