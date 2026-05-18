Hawks Reach Double Digits Again, Move to 4-0

Published on May 18, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







CLEBURNE, Texas - The RedHawks plated seven runs in the eighth inning Sunday night to secure a 12-9 comeback win over the Cleburne Railroaders in front of 632 fans at La Moderna Field.

Jesus Lujano went 4-for-5, Jose Sermo homered for the third straight game and Jairus Richards and Jake Hjelle each hit monster home runs to help Fargo-Moorhead (4-0) to double-digit runs for the third straight night.

Sermo now has 145 home runs in his AAPB career, one behind Reggie Abercrombie for second on the league's all-time home run list.

The RedHawks' 42 runs through four games are the most in franchise history, besting the previous mark of 41 runs through four games in 1997, when the RedHawks began the year with 19-4, 10-2 and 9-8 wins at Duluth-Superior and a 3-2 win at Thunder Bay.

Wyatt Cheney went 3.2 innings in his RedHawks debut, with Liu Fuenmayor picking up his second win of the season in relief after pitching the seventh and eighth innings.

Fargo-Moorhead will continue its seven-game set against Cleburne on Monday morning at La Moderna Field. First pitch is slated for 11 a.m.







American Association Stories from May 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.